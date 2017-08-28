‘College Colors Day’ set for this Fridaay

Marshall will kick off Green Fridays with College Colors Day on Friday, Sept. 1– the day before the Thundering Herd’s season-opening game at home against Miami University. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Marshall University fans can show their support and pride for the Thundering Herd in many different ways, one of which is by wearing their green Marshall gear every Friday throughout the football season in celebration of Green Fridays and College Colors Day.

College Colors Day is organized by the IMG College Licensing (IMGCL) and coincides with “back to school” and the kickoff of intercollegiate athletics. By participating in College Colors Day, Marshall is continuing a tradition of encouraging members of the Marshall family to wear their Thundering Herd gear on this special day. Fans across the nation are encouraged to wear their college colors and support their favorite university.

Employees of local businesses, schools and other organizations may take part in a contest in which they wear their Marshall gear and have the opportunity to win prizes from the university. Organizations must register with Mallory Jarrell, Marshall University marketing and branding coordinator, to be eligible to win. Registration is available at www.marshall.edu/greenfridays.

Organizations will be asked to submit a photo of participants showing their Herd spirit and are encouraged to share it via social media using #HerdGreenFriday. A winner will be chosen every Friday before a home football game throughout football season.

For more information, contact Jarrell at 304-696-3490 or by e-mail at haye1@marshall.edu.