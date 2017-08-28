Most read
- W.Va. AG, 21 States Fight to Protect Second Amendment Rights
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Council Passes "Surplus" Placement; Discusses Proposed Tenant Nuicance Ordinance
- As Hurricane Harvey Lashes Texas, Billy Graham Rapid Response Team Chaplains Deploy
- Rains, Catastrophe of 1,000 Years Hits Houston Dam to be Opened to Prevent Collapse Adding Feet to Flooded Areas
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade IMAGES
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Pullman Event Honors Rosie Riveter's Labor Day
‘College Colors Day’ set for this Fridaay
College Colors Day is organized by the IMG College Licensing (IMGCL) and coincides with “back to school” and the kickoff of intercollegiate athletics. By participating in College Colors Day, Marshall is continuing a tradition of encouraging members of the Marshall family to wear their Thundering Herd gear on this special day. Fans across the nation are encouraged to wear their college colors and support their favorite university.
Employees of local businesses, schools and other organizations may take part in a contest in which they wear their Marshall gear and have the opportunity to win prizes from the university. Organizations must register with Mallory Jarrell, Marshall University marketing and branding coordinator, to be eligible to win. Registration is available at www.marshall.edu/greenfridays.
Organizations will be asked to submit a photo of participants showing their Herd spirit and are encouraged to share it via social media using #HerdGreenFriday. A winner will be chosen every Friday before a home football game throughout football season.
For more information, contact Jarrell at 304-696-3490 or by e-mail at haye1@marshall.edu.