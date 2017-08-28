Detroit drug dealer sentenced to five years in federal prison for pushing pain pills

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Detroit man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for dealing pain pills, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Deangelo Cann, 26, originally from Detroit, previously pleaded guilty to distribution of oxymorphone.

Cann admitted that on February 3, 2015, he sold oxymorphone pills to a confidential informant working with law enforcement. The drug deal took place in the parking lot of the Embassy Suites Hotel in Charleston. As part of his plea agreement, Cann further admitted to all the drug trafficking activity charged in the indictment.

The Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney John J. Frail is responsible for the prosecution. United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston imposed the sentence.

This case was prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.