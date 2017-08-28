Two defendants sentenced in Huntington to federal prison for drug crimes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Two defendants were sentenced to prison for federal drug crimes, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Malik Muhammad Abdull Williams, 24, of Michigan, was sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and crack. In a separate prosecution, Jessica Ann Barnett, 29, of South Point, Ohio, was sentenced to six months in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin.

On May 2, 2016, members of the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force were conducting surveillance at the Greyhound Bus Station in Ashland, Kentucky, after receiving information that Williams would be arriving on a bus in possession of drugs. Agents observed Williams exit a bus and enter a vehicle that traveled to Huntington. Agents conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle at 1st Street and 4th Avenue in Huntington and discovered Williams in possession of approximately 31 grams of heroin and 41 grams of crack concealed in his pants. Williams admitted that he intended to sell the drugs in Huntington.

In a separate prosecution, between November 2014 and June 8, 2016, Barnett participated with multiple individuals in a conspiracy to distribute heroin in the Huntington area. At various times during the conspiracy, Barnett was provided with cash that constituted proceeds from heroin sales. Barnett would then wire the money to a third party in Michigan via money transfer companies such as Western Union and MoneyGram. Barnett transferred proceeds from heroin distributions on at least 27 occasions totaling approximately $26,410. On multiple occasions, Barnett also sold small amounts of heroin.

The Huntington FBI Drug Task Force conducted the investigations. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled these prosecutions. Chief United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentences.

These cases were brought as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.