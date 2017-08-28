Most read
- W.Va. AG, 21 States Fight to Protect Second Amendment Rights
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Council Passes "Surplus" Placement; Discusses Proposed Tenant Nuicance Ordinance
- As Hurricane Harvey Lashes Texas, Billy Graham Rapid Response Team Chaplains Deploy
- Rains, Catastrophe of 1,000 Years Hits Houston Dam to be Opened to Prevent Collapse Adding Feet to Flooded Areas
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade IMAGES
- Pullman Event Honors Rosie Riveter's Labor Day
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
Hunting Season Changes Explained in 2017–2018 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary
Monday, August 28, 2017 - 22:17 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The publication is now available at all West Virginia hunting and fishing license agents and Division of Natural Resources district offices, as well as the DNR Elkins and South Charleston offices. It also is available online at www.wvdnr.gov.
Hunters and trappers are encouraged to carefully review these regulations and the changes in hunting seasons. Important changes for 2017–2018 include:
- Sunday hunting on private land is now legal in all 55 counties only with written permission from the landowner.
- All deer harvested by hunters Nov. 20–21, 2017, in Hampshire, Mason and Upshur counties are required to be brought to a designated Biological Game Examination Station. Refer to the 2017–2018 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary brochure for the Biological Game Examination Station locations in those counties.
Since the regulations were distributed, two corrections have been made and are now available online.
The first change is that Boone, Fayette, Kanawha and Raleigh counties are open for concurrent buck deer and bear hunting during the buck firearms season Nov. 20–Dec. 2. No prior application is required and hunters may participate with the appropriate hunting license and a bear damage stamp.
The other change deals with deer hunting on McClintic Wildlife Management Area in Mason County. The annual bag limit for antlered deer on the area is one deer, not three. The Antlerless Season bag limit is three, instead of one