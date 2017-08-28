Hurricane Harvey Survivors Needs Healing

 Monday, August 28, 2017 - 22:33 Updated 3 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
KINSTON, N.C., Aug. 28, 2017 /Christian Newswire -- After surviving Hurricane Harvey a category 4 storm on August 25th, the residents of Texas are now dealing with historic catastrophic flooding from rising rivers and more rain. The residents are being rescued from the rising waters and it's moving on to nearby cities.
  Hard to believe that 30,000 people are having to leave their home and some with only the clothes on their backs. Many people are reaching out to the storm victims with shelter, food and clothes. However, who are reaching out to encourage them that life is still worth living when it seems they have lost it all.     "After the Storm" is a song that can do just that. This song is a timeless Anthem that encourages the listener that whatever storm they are going through, not to give up and that they will see brighter days. She sang this song for Hurricane Matthew survivors in 2016 https://youtu.be/Hd66SGkf9ro and they were encouraged. Written by Lessette Kornegay Contemporary Gospel Singer and a survivor of Hurricane Matthew, divorce, and domestic violence.
