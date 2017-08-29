W.Va. AG Reminds Consumers to Give Wisely to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Never feel pressure to donate immediately.

Be suspicious of charities that ask for donations in cash or via wire transfer.

If the organization is unfamiliar, gather as much information as possible and do research.

Online contribution websites should start with https://. The ‘s” verifies a secure connection, making it less likely for personal information to be stolen.

Verify any local chapter is authorized to solicit funds on behalf of its parent organization.

Go directly to a charity or organization’s website instead of clicking on a link to the desired group.

Be wary of any charity refusing to detail its mission, use of donations or proof of tax deductibility.