W.Va. AG Reminds Consumers to Give Wisely to Hurricane Harvey Relief
Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 03:12 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“Our hearts and prayers are with Texas,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “As many West Virginians return the generosity Texans shared during our devastating 2016 flood, I urge everyone to give wisely and make sure someone with ill intent does not take advantage of your compassion.”
Those concerned about the legitimacy of a specific charity or organization should confirm it is registered to solicit donations. That information can be accessed through the Secretary of State’s Office in West Virginia and/or Texas.
Consumers also can research charities online via www.charitynavigator.org or www.guidestar.org.
Additional tips to keep in mind when giving to disaster relief organizations:
- Never feel pressure to donate immediately.
- Be suspicious of charities that ask for donations in cash or via wire transfer.
- If the organization is unfamiliar, gather as much information as possible and do research.
- Online contribution websites should start with https://. The ‘s” verifies a secure connection, making it less likely for personal information to be stolen.
- Verify any local chapter is authorized to solicit funds on behalf of its parent organization.
- Go directly to a charity or organization’s website instead of clicking on a link to the desired group.
- Be wary of any charity refusing to detail its mission, use of donations or proof of tax deductibility.
- Keep records, including a letter confirming the charitable status of the organization for contributions in excess of $250.