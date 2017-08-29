WV Transportaation Infrastructure Construction would include $150 million for Prichard to I-64 Four Lane

A sixteen page list of WV state highway projects supplied by Gov. Jim Justice includes $150,000,000 for upgrades from I-64 to the Intermodal facility in Prichard, WV via upgrading of the Tolsia Highway.

Voters will go to the polls in a special election Oct. 7 to determine whether to fund or not fund the projects with bonds.

Among other Cabell County projects that would be funded by the Roads to Prosperity Referendum are:

Cabell County – I-64 widening near Barboursville Mall $65,000,000

Cabell County – I-64 widening near 29th Street exit $50,000,000

Cabell County – U.S. 60 widening-Merritt Creek $25,000,000

Cabell County – construct near I-64 Culloden interchange $50,000,000

You can view a PDF of all planned WV highway projects at:

http://www.transportation.wv.gov/highways/programplanning/Documents/Road...

See Metro News at: http://wvmetronews.com/2017/08/28/nearly-1-billion-in-road-projects-plan...