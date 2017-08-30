Walks with Huntington Mayor Williams Resume in September

 Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 04:45 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Mayor Steve Williams and members of his administration will lace up their walking shoes again this fall as they visit neighborhoods across Huntington.

The first walk of the season will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, on the Southside of Huntington. It will begin at the 5th Street West bridge at North and Whitaker boulevards.

The walks usually last one hour to 90 minutes. City Council members develop the routes for the walks based on feedback from constituents.

The fall walks will mark at least the fifth time Williams has visited each of the nine City Council districts during his “Walk With the Mayor” outreach initiative, which started in May 2015. The city has conducted 40 walks since the initiative launched. Representatives of the Police; Fire; Public Works; Planning and Development departments; and Huntington Water Quality Board also attend the walks.

