Fire Department Boot Drive Thursday

Huntington Professional Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 289, will conduct its annual Fill the Boot Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

All proceeds will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The boot drive locations will be at the intersections of 20th Street and 3rd Avenue and 9th Street and 5th Avenue

