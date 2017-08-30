Fire Department Boot Drive Thursday

 Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 04:53 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

Huntington Professional Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 289, will conduct its annual Fill the Boot Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

All proceeds will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The boot drive locations will be at the intersections of 20th Street and 3rd Avenue and 9th Street and 5th Avenue

