 Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 06:12 Updated 4 hours ago
A.D. Lewis Celebrates 50th Anniversary
The A.D. Lewis Community Center will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a block party from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3. The event is open to the public and will include free food, games and more. 


This will also be the last weekend that the A.D. Lewis Pool is open for the summer. Operating hours for the remainder of the summer are 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free.
