Marshall University to host activities for Suicide Prevention Week Sept. 10-16

The Marshall University Department of Social Work has planned two events on the Huntington campus to raise awareness for Suicide Prevention Week Sept. 10-16.

The first event, “Suicide Prevention in the Tri-state,” is an open panel forum aimed at discussing statistics, rural issues and educational opportunities for suicide prevention. The second event, “Understanding Suicide: The Fundamentals of Theory, Intervention and Treatment” is a training session offered for behavioral health and substance abuse providers in the area.

Events like these are so necessary on college campuses, considering the second highest rate of suicides happens in the 14 to 24 year old age group, according to Paula Rymer, faculty member in the department.

“We have found that addressing mental health issues for students on campus increases retention rates and lowers alcohol and drug use on campus,” Rymer said. “Our society has to promote the discussion about mental health and wellness because too many young adults are lost to suicide every day.”

The “Suicide Prevention in the Tri-state” forum will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, in the Shawkey Dining Room, located on the second floor of the university’s Memorial Student Center. This event is free and continuing education units (CEUs) will be available for mental health providers free of charge.

“Understanding Suicide: The Fundamentals of Theory, Intervention and Treatment” will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the Don Morris Room, located on the second floor of the university’s Memorial Student Center. This event is also free and provides 3 CEUs for social workers.

To register for the Tuesday evening event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/suicide-prevention-within-the-tri-state-communities-tickets-36932956467.

To register for the Wednesday afternoon event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/understanding-suicide-the-fundamentals-of-theory-intervention-and-treatment-of-a-suicidal-client-tickets-36933830080.

For more information, contact Rymer at rymer13@marshall.edu. To learn more about planned activities sponsored by the university’s Department of Social Work, visit www.marshall.edu/social-work.