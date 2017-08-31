Marshall to test MU Alert system Sept. 6

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 04:29 Updated 14 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Marshall to test MU Alert system Sept. 6

Marshall University communications officials will conduct a test of the MU Alert emergency messaging system at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.


Marshall community members who are subscribed to MU Alert are asked to be sure that they have received the message that morning. If a message has not been received by noon, a subscriber should review and update his or her contact information in the myMU/MU Alert Web interface. If this contact information was already correct, but a message was still not received, then he or she should send an e-mail to mualert@marshall.edu with details on which contact method (text, e-mail, voice) did not work as expected.

The most recent test of the system occurred Jan. 25.

The MU Alert system, which is operated by Marshall and delivered through the Blackboard Connect™ service, allows Marshall students, faculty and staff to provide several methods for the university to use when making emergency contacts. Most common are text messages, cell phone calls and e-mail.

Members of the immediate Marshall community (students, faculty and staff) who would like to subscribe or update their information for this test are asked to visit the myMU page at www.marshall.edu/MyMU, log in, click on the MU Alert triangle and complete their subscription or update by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5. Those external to the campuses or centers (i.e. news media, alumni, campus neighbors) should watch other outlets, such as the Marshall website, Twitter, Facebook, etc., for relevant news releases.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus