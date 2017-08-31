Marshall to test MU Alert system Sept. 6

Most read
The most recent test of the system occurred Jan. 25.
The MU Alert system, which is operated by Marshall and delivered through the Blackboard Connect™ service, allows Marshall students, faculty and staff to provide several methods for the university to use when making emergency contacts. Most common are text messages, cell phone calls and e-mail.
Members of the immediate Marshall community (students, faculty and staff) who would like to subscribe or update their information for this test are asked to visit the myMU page at www.marshall.edu/MyMU, log in, click on the MU Alert triangle and complete their subscription or update by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5. Those external to the campuses or centers (i.e. news media, alumni, campus neighbors) should watch other outlets, such as the Marshall website, Twitter, Facebook, etc., for relevant news releases.