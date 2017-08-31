Wrap Up Summer Movie Season Means Few Fresh Films until Sept 9 opens "9/11"

Since only one NEW films debuts --- Tulip Fever exclusively at Marquee Southridge ---- the weekend extends the runs of several summer hits, including "Wonder Woman" and "Dunkirk" as well as tweaking some family friendly returns, like "Cars 3," "Nut Job 2" and "EMOJ." Dramas get an extension too such as "The Big Sick," "Good Time," and "Glass Castle." Nearly ALL of these titles are subject to possible time preemptions which is a strong HINT that their first run big screen time will soon conclude.

Labor Day weekend brings an oddity to cinemas in this region (and other than niche cinemas nationwide): No New Wide Releases. The summer closing holiday generally does not have the interest generation of other 4 day weekends, particularly since high school and college football home games reap the interest of even stringent movie fans.

Tulip Fever takes place n 17th Century Amsterdam, where an orphaned girl (Alicia Vikander) is forcibly married to a rich and powerful merchant (Christoph Waltz) - an unhappy "arrangement" that saves her from poverty. After her husband commissions a portrait, she begins a passionate affair with the painter (Dane DeHaan), a struggling young artist. Seeking to escape the merchant's ever-reaching grasp, the lovers risk everything and enter the frenzied tulip bulb market, with the hope that the right bulb will make a fortune and buy their freedom.

FLASHBACK SUN & WED

On Sunday, Sept. 3, though, the classic western "Unforgiven" widely considered to be Clint Eastwood’s masterpiece turns up on Flashback Cinema at select Marquee Cinemas for 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. showings. . Eastwood and Morgan Freeman play retired gunfighters with one last job to do. Gene Hackman is the cruel sheriff who stands in their way. The film won four Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor (Hackman). Eastwood won for directing and was nominated for actor for his haunting performance as the aging gunslinger.

Next weekend, the infamous clown Pennywise will offers screams with the big screen opening of Stephan King's "It." Reese Witherspoon will star in "Home Again" and Charlie Sheen and Whoopi Goldberg are two of five possible survivors of the "9/11" attack on the World Trade Center. They are stuck on an elevator --- and must find a way to safety before the structure collapses.

Continuing this weekend:

ALL SAINT'S : Based on the inspiring true story of a salesman-turned-pastor, the tiny church he was ordered to shut down, and a group of refugees from Southeast Asia. Together, they risked everything to plant seeds for a future that might just save them all. An early review by Variety crowned it a "well crafted" faith film which grabs your heartstrings "almost saccharine free."

GOOD TIME: After a botched bank robbery lands his younger brother in prison, Constantine Nikas (Robert Pattinson) embarks on a twisted odyssey through New York City's underworld in an increasingly desperate—and dangerous—attempt to get his brother out of jail. Over the course of one adrenalized night, Constantine finds himself on a mad descent into violence and mayhem as he races against the clock to save his brother and himself, knowing their lives hang in the balance.

Entertainment Weekly has awarded Pattinson the "best performance of his career" as he turns "downright rabid" as he "bursts into the frame." It's been labeled "one of the funniest and most inventive movies of the year" containing "trembling anxiety" , "tense," and "impressive" scenes.

WIND RIVER: A chilling, somber, and graceful thriller that follows a rookie Sherlock in the snow (Elizabeth Olsen) who teams up with a local game tracker with deep community ties and a haunted past (Jeremy Renner) to investigate the murder of a local girl on a remote Native American Reservation in the hopes of solving her mysterious death. Described as a "tidy whodunit" containing "relentless forward motion," some viewers praise "Wind River" as blowing all away on the edge of their seats.

FLASHBACK SEPTEMBER 3 & 6, "Unforgiven," 3:30 & 7 p.m.











All Saints (PG)









Birth of the Dragon (PG-13)









Leap! (Ballerina) (PG)









The Hitman's Bodyguard (R)









Logan Lucky (PG-13)









Annabelle: Creation (R)









The Glass Castle (PG-13)









Good Time (R)









The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (PG)









The Dark Tower (PG-13)









Kidnap (R)









Wind River (R)









The Emoji Movie (PG)









Dunkirk (PG-13)









Girls Trip (R)









The Big Sick (R)









Cars 3 (G)









Wonder Woman (PG-13)

Drama1 hr. 48 min. Steve Gomer
Action/Adventure1 hr. 31 min. George Nolfi
Animation1 hr. 29 min. Eric Summer, Éric Warin
Action/Adventure1 hr. 58 min. Patrick Hughes
Comedy1 hr. 59 min. Steven Soderbergh
Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 49 min. David Sandberg
Drama2 hr. 7 min. Destin Daniel Cretton
Drama1 hr. 40 min. Ben Safdie, Joshua Safdie
Animation1 hr. 26 min. Peter Lepeniotis
Action/Adventure1 hr. 34 min. Nikolaj Arcel
Action/Adventure1 hr. 34 min. Luis Prieto
Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 50 min. Taylor Sheridan
Animation1 hr. 31 min. Anthony Leondis
Action/Adventure1 hr. 47 min. Christopher Nolan
Comedy2 hr. 2 min. Malcolm D. Lee
Comedy1 hr. 59 min. Michael Showalter
Animation1 hr. 49 min. Brian Fee
Action/Adventure2 hr. 21 min. Patty Jenkins

UNFORGIVEN -- Sept 3



SUN & Wed: 3:30 7:00









SUNDAY & WEDNESDAY SEPT 3 & 6 3:30 & 7 :00 PM







Wed. Aug. 30, Airplane

STARTS FRI SEPT 1

Tulip Fever (R)









All Saints (PG)









Leap! (Ballerina) (PG)









The Hitman's Bodyguard (R)









Logan Lucky (PG-13)









Annabelle: Creation (R)









The Glass Castle (PG-13)





The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (PG)





Wind River (R)









The Emoji Movie (PG)









Dunkirk (PG-13)









The Big Sick (R)









Cars 3 (G)

Drama1 hr. 47 min. Justin Chadwick
Drama1 hr. 48 min. Steve Gomer
Animation1 hr. 29 min. Eric Summer, Éric Warin
Action/Adventure1 hr. 58 min. Patrick Hughes
Comedy1 hr. 59 min. Steven Soderbergh
Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 49 min. David Sandberg
Drama2 hr. 7 min. Destin Daniel Cretton
Animation1 hr. 26 min. Peter Lepeniotis
Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 50 min. Taylor Sheridan
Animation1 hr. 31 min. Anthony Leondis
Action/Adventure1 hr. 47 min. Christopher Nolan
Comedy1 hr. 59 min. Michael Showalter
Animation1 hr. 49 min. Brian Fee













Starts SEPT 1



Birth of the Dragon 12:30-3:00-5:30-7:45-9:55

Leap 12:35-3:10-5:20-7:35-9:45

Hitman's Bodyguard 12:50-3:50-6:50-9:40

Logan Lucky 12:55-3:55-6:55-9:45



Annabelle Creation 12:50-3:50-6:50-9:40

Nut Job 2 12:05-2:25-4:50



Dark Tower 7:45-9:55



Kidnap 12:25-2:55-5:25

Wind River 12:55-3:55-6:55-9:50



EMOJ 12:05-2:35-5:05-7:25

Dunkirk 7:15-9:40

Spiderman Homecoming 12:00-3:00-6:50-9:50

Baby Driver 9:40





