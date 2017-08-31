Wrap Up Summer Movie Season Means Few Fresh Films until Sept 9 opens "9/11"

 Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 06:01 Updated 13 hours ago
Wrap Up Summer Movie Season Means Few Fresh Films until Sept 9 opens "9/11"

Labor Day weekend brings an oddity to cinemas in this region (and other than niche cinemas nationwide): No New Wide Releases.  The summer closing holiday generally does not have the interest generation of other 4 day weekends, particularly since high school and college football home games reap the interest of even stringent movie fans.

Since only one NEW films debuts --- Tulip Fever exclusively at Marquee Southridge ---- the weekend extends the runs of several summer hits, including "Wonder Woman"  and "Dunkirk" as well as tweaking some family friendly returns, like "Cars 3," "Nut Job 2" and "EMOJ." Dramas get an extension too such as "The Big Sick," "Good Time," and "Glass Castle."  Nearly ALL of these titles are subject to possible time preemptions which is a strong HINT that their first run big screen time will soon conclude. 

Tulip Fever takes place n 17th Century Amsterdam, where an orphaned girl (Alicia Vikander) is forcibly married to a rich and powerful merchant (Christoph Waltz) - an unhappy "arrangement" that saves her from poverty. After her husband commissions a portrait, she begins a passionate affair with the painter (Dane DeHaan), a struggling young artist. Seeking to escape the merchant's ever-reaching grasp, the lovers risk everything and enter the frenzied tulip bulb market, with the hope that the right bulb will make a fortune and buy their freedom.

FLASHBACK SUN & WED

On Sunday, Sept. 3, though, the classic western "Unforgiven"  widely considered to be Clint Eastwood’s masterpiece turns up on Flashback Cinema at select Marquee Cinemas for 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. showings. . Eastwood and Morgan Freeman play retired gunfighters with one last job to do. Gene Hackman is the cruel sheriff who stands in their way.  The film  won four Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor (Hackman). Eastwood won for directing and was nominated for actor for his haunting performance as the aging gunslinger.

Next weekend, the infamous clown Pennywise will offers screams with the big screen opening of Stephan King's "It." Reese Witherspoon will star in "Home Again" and Charlie Sheen and Whoopi Goldberg are two of five possible survivors of the "9/11" attack on the World Trade Center. They are stuck on an elevator --- and must find a way to safety before the structure collapses.

Continuing this weekend:

ALL SAINT'S : Based on the inspiring true story of a salesman-turned-pastor, the tiny church he was ordered to shut down, and a group of refugees from Southeast Asia. Together, they risked everything to plant seeds for a future that might just save them all. An early review by Variety crowned it a "well crafted" faith film which grabs your heartstrings "almost saccharine free."

GOOD TIME: After a botched bank robbery lands his younger brother in prison, Constantine Nikas (Robert Pattinson) embarks on a twisted odyssey through New York City's underworld in an increasingly desperate—and dangerous—attempt to get his brother out of jail. Over the course of one adrenalized night, Constantine finds himself on a mad descent into violence and mayhem as he races against the clock to save his brother and himself, knowing their lives hang in the balance.

Entertainment Weekly has awarded Pattinson the "best performance of his career"  as he turns "downright rabid" as he  "bursts into the frame."  It's been labeled "one of the funniest and most inventive movies of the year" containing "trembling anxiety" , "tense," and "impressive" scenes.

WIND RIVER: A  chilling, somber, and graceful  thriller that follows a rookie Sherlock in the snow (Elizabeth Olsen) who teams up with a local game tracker with deep community ties and a haunted past (Jeremy Renner) to investigate the murder of a local girl on a remote Native American Reservation in the hopes of solving her mysterious death. Described as a "tidy whodunit" containing "relentless forward motion," some viewers praise "Wind River" as blowing all away on the edge of their seats.  

HUNTINGTON


MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

https://www.facebook.com/MarqueeCinemasPullmanSquare


FLASHBACK SEPTEMBER 3 & 6, "Unforgiven," 3:30 & 7 p.m.


 



 FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 1
All Saints (PG)

Drama
1 hr. 48 min.

CAST
Cara Buono, John Corbett, Barry Corbin, Patrick Johnson

DIRECTOR
Steve Gomer

More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:25PM

Birth of the Dragon (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Billy Magnussen, Yu Xia, Philip Ng, Jinging Qu

DIRECTOR
George Nolfi

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM

Leap! (Ballerina) (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 29 min.

CAST
Elle Fanning, Nat Wolff, Maddie Ziegler, Carly Rae Jepsen

DIRECTOR
Eric Summer, Éric Warin

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:15PM4:30PM6:45PM9:00PM

The Hitman's Bodyguard (R)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Elodie Yung

DIRECTOR
Patrick Hughes

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM

Logan Lucky (PG-13)

Comedy
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Hilary Swank

DIRECTOR
Steven Soderbergh

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM

Annabelle: Creation (R)

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Anne Coulthard

DIRECTOR
David Sandberg

More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM

The Glass Castle (PG-13)

Drama
2 hr. 7 min.

CAST
Brie Larson, Iain Armitage, Naomi Watts, Woody Harrelson

DIRECTOR
Destin Daniel Cretton

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:15PM

Good Time (R)

Drama
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Robert Pattinson, Marcos A. Gonzalez, Souleymane Sy Savane, Cliff Moylan

DIRECTOR
Ben Safdie, Joshua Safdie

More Information ► 2D 6:15PM9:30PM

The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 26 min.

CAST
Will Arnett, Brendan Fraser, Liam Neeson, Katherine Heigl

DIRECTOR
Peter Lepeniotis

More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:15PM

The Dark Tower (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor, Claudia Kim

DIRECTOR
Nikolaj Arcel

More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:55PM7:20PM9:55PM

Kidnap (R)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Halle Berry, Sage Correa, Chris McGinn, Lew Temple

DIRECTOR
Luis Prieto

More Information ► 2D 1:05PM3:25PM5:45PM8:50PM

Wind River (R)

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Martin Sensmeier, Elizabeth Olsen, Jon Bernthal, Jeremy Renner

DIRECTOR
Taylor Sheridan

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:25PM

The Emoji Movie (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Anna Faris, T.J. Miller, Sofía Vergara, Patrick Stewart

DIRECTOR
Anthony Leondis

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:35PM6:55PM9:20PM

Dunkirk (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 47 min.

CAST
Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy

DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan

More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:10PM6:25PM9:05PM

Girls Trip (R)

Comedy
2 hr. 2 min.

CAST
Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish

DIRECTOR
Malcolm D. Lee

More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:35PM6:35PM9:40PM

The Big Sick (R)

Comedy
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Holly Hunter, Zoe Kazan, Ray Romano, Kumail Nanjiani

DIRECTOR
Michael Showalter

More Information ► 2D 3:05PM8:40PM

Cars 3 (G)

Animation
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Armie Hammer, Nathan Fillion, Owen Wilson, Kerry Washington

DIRECTOR
Brian Fee

More Information ► 2D 12:05PM6:00PM

Wonder Woman (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 21 min.

CAST
Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright

DIRECTOR
Patty Jenkins

More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:55PM6:05PM9:15PM



AAIRPLANE   Wed 3:30 7:00

UNFORGIVEN  -- Sept 3

SUN &  Wed:  3:30  7:00


 CHARLESTON, WV

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE

FLASHBACK SERIES:
SUNDAY & WEDNESDAY SEPT 3 & 6 3:30 & 7 :00 PM

 Wed. Aug. 30, Airplane    

 

STARTS FRI SEPT 1

Tulip Fever (R)

Drama
1 hr. 47 min.

CAST
Alicia Vikander, Dane DeHaan, Christoph Waltz, Zach Galifianakis

DIRECTOR
Justin Chadwick

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM

All Saints (PG)

Drama
1 hr. 48 min.

CAST
Cara Buono, John Corbett, Barry Corbin, Patrick Johnson

DIRECTOR
Steve Gomer

More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:25PM

Leap! (Ballerina) (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 29 min.

CAST
Elle Fanning, Nat Wolff, Maddie Ziegler, Carly Rae Jepsen

DIRECTOR
Eric Summer, Éric Warin

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:15PM4:30PM6:45PM9:00PM

The Hitman's Bodyguard (R)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Elodie Yung

DIRECTOR
Patrick Hughes

More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:45PM

Logan Lucky (PG-13)

Comedy
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Hilary Swank

DIRECTOR
Steven Soderbergh

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM

Annabelle: Creation (R)

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Anne Coulthard

DIRECTOR
David Sandberg

More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM

The Glass Castle (PG-13)

Drama
2 hr. 7 min.

CAST
Brie Larson, Iain Armitage, Naomi Watts, Woody Harrelson

DIRECTOR
Destin Daniel Cretton

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:15PM
The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 26 min.

CAST
Will Arnett, Brendan Fraser, Liam Neeson, Katherine Heigl

DIRECTOR
Peter Lepeniotis

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:00PM9:20PM
Wind River (R)

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Martin Sensmeier, Elizabeth Olsen, Jon Bernthal, Jeremy Renner

DIRECTOR
Taylor Sheridan

More Information ► 2D 11:45AM3:00PM6:15PM9:25PM

The Emoji Movie (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Anna Faris, T.J. Miller, Sofía Vergara, Patrick Stewart

DIRECTOR
Anthony Leondis

More Information ► 2D 1:15PM4:15PM6:35PM9:05PM

Dunkirk (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 47 min.

CAST
Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy

DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:15PM

The Big Sick (R)

Comedy
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Holly Hunter, Zoe Kazan, Ray Romano, Kumail Nanjiani

DIRECTOR
Michael Showalter

More Information ► 2D 3:10PM9:10PM

Cars 3 (G)

Animation
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Armie Hammer, Nathan Fillion, Owen Wilson, Kerry Washington

DIRECTOR
Brian Fee

More Information ►




 

CHARLESTON, WV

PARK PLACE STADIUM CINEMAS

Starts  SEPT 1

Birth of the Dragon 12:30-3:00-5:30-7:45-9:55

Leap 12:35-3:10-5:20-7:35-9:45

Hitman's Bodyguard 12:50-3:50-6:50-9:40

Logan Lucky 12:55-3:55-6:55-9:45

Annabelle Creation  12:50-3:50-6:50-9:40

Nut Job 2  12:05-2:25-4:50

Dark Tower 7:45-9:55

Kidnap  12:25-2:55-5:25

Wind River 12:55-3:55-6:55-9:50

EMOJ  12:05-2:35-5:05-7:25

Dunkirk 7:15-9:40

Spiderman Homecoming 12:00-3:00-6:50-9:50

Baby Driver 9:40


