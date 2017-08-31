Most read
Wrap Up Summer Movie Season Means Few Fresh Films until Sept 9 opens "9/11"
Tulip Fever takes place n 17th Century Amsterdam, where an orphaned girl (Alicia Vikander) is forcibly married to a rich and powerful merchant (Christoph Waltz) - an unhappy "arrangement" that saves her from poverty. After her husband commissions a portrait, she begins a passionate affair with the painter (Dane DeHaan), a struggling young artist. Seeking to escape the merchant's ever-reaching grasp, the lovers risk everything and enter the frenzied tulip bulb market, with the hope that the right bulb will make a fortune and buy their freedom.
FLASHBACK SUN & WED
On Sunday, Sept. 3, though, the classic western "Unforgiven" widely considered to be Clint Eastwood’s masterpiece turns up on Flashback Cinema at select Marquee Cinemas for 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. showings. . Eastwood and Morgan Freeman play retired gunfighters with one last job to do. Gene Hackman is the cruel sheriff who stands in their way. The film won four Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor (Hackman). Eastwood won for directing and was nominated for actor for his haunting performance as the aging gunslinger.
Next weekend, the infamous clown Pennywise will offers screams with the big screen opening of Stephan King's "It." Reese Witherspoon will star in "Home Again" and Charlie Sheen and Whoopi Goldberg are two of five possible survivors of the "9/11" attack on the World Trade Center. They are stuck on an elevator --- and must find a way to safety before the structure collapses.
Continuing this weekend:
ALL SAINT'S : Based on the inspiring true story of a salesman-turned-pastor, the tiny church he was ordered to shut down, and a group of refugees from Southeast Asia. Together, they risked everything to plant seeds for a future that might just save them all. An early review by Variety crowned it a "well crafted" faith film which grabs your heartstrings "almost saccharine free."
GOOD TIME: After a botched bank robbery lands his younger brother in prison, Constantine Nikas (Robert Pattinson) embarks on a twisted odyssey through New York City's underworld in an increasingly desperate—and dangerous—attempt to get his brother out of jail. Over the course of one adrenalized night, Constantine finds himself on a mad descent into violence and mayhem as he races against the clock to save his brother and himself, knowing their lives hang in the balance.
Entertainment Weekly has awarded Pattinson the "best performance of his career" as he turns "downright rabid" as he "bursts into the frame." It's been labeled "one of the funniest and most inventive movies of the year" containing "trembling anxiety" , "tense," and "impressive" scenes.
WIND RIVER: A chilling, somber, and graceful thriller that follows a rookie Sherlock in the snow (Elizabeth Olsen) who teams up with a local game tracker with deep community ties and a haunted past (Jeremy Renner) to investigate the murder of a local girl on a remote Native American Reservation in the hopes of solving her mysterious death. Described as a "tidy whodunit" containing "relentless forward motion," some viewers praise "Wind River" as blowing all away on the edge of their seats.
HUNTINGTON
MARQUEE PULLMAN 16
https://www.facebook.com/MarqueeCinemasPullmanSquare
FLASHBACK SEPTEMBER 3 & 6, "Unforgiven," 3:30 & 7 p.m.
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 1
Trailer ▶
All Saints (PG)Drama
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Cara Buono, John Corbett, Barry Corbin, Patrick Johnson
DIRECTOR
Steve Gomer
More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
Birth of the Dragon (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Billy Magnussen, Yu Xia, Philip Ng, Jinging Qu
DIRECTOR
George Nolfi
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Leap! (Ballerina) (PG)Animation
1 hr. 29 min.
CAST
Elle Fanning, Nat Wolff, Maddie Ziegler, Carly Rae Jepsen
DIRECTOR
Eric Summer, Éric Warin
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:15PM4:30PM6:45PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶
The Hitman's Bodyguard (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Elodie Yung
DIRECTOR
Patrick Hughes
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
Logan Lucky (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Hilary Swank
DIRECTOR
Steven Soderbergh
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Annabelle: Creation (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Anne Coulthard
DIRECTOR
David Sandberg
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
The Glass Castle (PG-13)Drama
2 hr. 7 min.
CAST
Brie Larson, Iain Armitage, Naomi Watts, Woody Harrelson
DIRECTOR
Destin Daniel Cretton
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
Good Time (R)Drama
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Robert Pattinson, Marcos A. Gonzalez, Souleymane Sy Savane, Cliff Moylan
DIRECTOR
Ben Safdie, Joshua Safdie
More Information ► 2D 6:15PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (PG)Animation
1 hr. 26 min.
CAST
Will Arnett, Brendan Fraser, Liam Neeson, Katherine Heigl
DIRECTOR
Peter Lepeniotis
More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:15PM
Trailer ▶
The Dark Tower (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor, Claudia Kim
DIRECTOR
Nikolaj Arcel
More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:55PM7:20PM9:55PM
Trailer ▶
Kidnap (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Halle Berry, Sage Correa, Chris McGinn, Lew Temple
DIRECTOR
Luis Prieto
More Information ► 2D 1:05PM3:25PM5:45PM8:50PM
Trailer ▶
Wind River (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Martin Sensmeier, Elizabeth Olsen, Jon Bernthal, Jeremy Renner
DIRECTOR
Taylor Sheridan
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
The Emoji Movie (PG)Animation
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Anna Faris, T.J. Miller, Sofía Vergara, Patrick Stewart
DIRECTOR
Anthony Leondis
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:35PM6:55PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Dunkirk (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy
DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan
More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:10PM6:25PM9:05PM
Trailer ▶
Girls Trip (R)Comedy
2 hr. 2 min.
CAST
Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish
DIRECTOR
Malcolm D. Lee
More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:35PM6:35PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
The Big Sick (R)Comedy
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Holly Hunter, Zoe Kazan, Ray Romano, Kumail Nanjiani
DIRECTOR
Michael Showalter
More Information ► 2D 3:05PM8:40PM
Trailer ▶
Cars 3 (G)Animation
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Armie Hammer, Nathan Fillion, Owen Wilson, Kerry Washington
DIRECTOR
Brian Fee
More Information ► 2D 12:05PM6:00PM
Trailer ▶
Wonder Woman (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 21 min.
CAST
Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright
DIRECTOR
Patty Jenkins
More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:55PM6:05PM9:15PM
AAIRPLANE Wed 3:30 7:00
UNFORGIVEN -- Sept 3
SUN & Wed: 3:30 7:00
CHARLESTON, WV
MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGEFLASHBACK SERIES:
SUNDAY & WEDNESDAY SEPT 3 & 6 3:30 & 7 :00 PM
Wed. Aug. 30, Airplane
STARTS FRI SEPT 1Trailer ▶
Tulip Fever (R)Drama
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
Alicia Vikander, Dane DeHaan, Christoph Waltz, Zach Galifianakis
DIRECTOR
Justin Chadwick
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
All Saints (PG)Drama
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Cara Buono, John Corbett, Barry Corbin, Patrick Johnson
DIRECTOR
Steve Gomer
More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
Leap! (Ballerina) (PG)Animation
1 hr. 29 min.
CAST
Elle Fanning, Nat Wolff, Maddie Ziegler, Carly Rae Jepsen
DIRECTOR
Eric Summer, Éric Warin
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:15PM4:30PM6:45PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶
The Hitman's Bodyguard (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Elodie Yung
DIRECTOR
Patrick Hughes
More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
Logan Lucky (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Hilary Swank
DIRECTOR
Steven Soderbergh
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Annabelle: Creation (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Anne Coulthard
DIRECTOR
David Sandberg
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
The Glass Castle (PG-13)Drama
2 hr. 7 min.
CAST
Brie Larson, Iain Armitage, Naomi Watts, Woody Harrelson
DIRECTOR
Destin Daniel Cretton
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (PG)Animation
1 hr. 26 min.
CAST
Will Arnett, Brendan Fraser, Liam Neeson, Katherine Heigl
DIRECTOR
Peter Lepeniotis
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:00PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Wind River (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Martin Sensmeier, Elizabeth Olsen, Jon Bernthal, Jeremy Renner
DIRECTOR
Taylor Sheridan
More Information ► 2D 11:45AM3:00PM6:15PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
The Emoji Movie (PG)Animation
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Anna Faris, T.J. Miller, Sofía Vergara, Patrick Stewart
DIRECTOR
Anthony Leondis
More Information ► 2D 1:15PM4:15PM6:35PM9:05PM
Trailer ▶
Dunkirk (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy
DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
The Big Sick (R)Comedy
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Holly Hunter, Zoe Kazan, Ray Romano, Kumail Nanjiani
DIRECTOR
Michael Showalter
More Information ► 2D 3:10PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶
Cars 3 (G)Animation
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Armie Hammer, Nathan Fillion, Owen Wilson, Kerry Washington
DIRECTOR
Brian Fee
More Information ►
CHARLESTON, WV
PARK PLACE STADIUM CINEMAS
Starts SEPT 1
Birth of the Dragon 12:30-3:00-5:30-7:45-9:55
Leap 12:35-3:10-5:20-7:35-9:45
Hitman's Bodyguard 12:50-3:50-6:50-9:40
Logan Lucky 12:55-3:55-6:55-9:45
Annabelle Creation 12:50-3:50-6:50-9:40
Nut Job 2 12:05-2:25-4:50
Dark Tower 7:45-9:55
Kidnap 12:25-2:55-5:25
Wind River 12:55-3:55-6:55-9:50
EMOJ 12:05-2:35-5:05-7:25
Dunkirk 7:15-9:40
Spiderman Homecoming 12:00-3:00-6:50-9:50
Baby Driver 9:40