Fire Prevention Parade Oct. 9

The 64th annual City of Huntington Fire Prevention Parade has been set for 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, on 4th Avenue in downtown Huntington.

The parade will officially kick off National Fire Prevention Week in Huntington. This year's Fire Prevention Week theme is "Every Second Counts: Plan Two Ways Out!" The Huntington Fire Department will be busy that week visiting local schools and community organizations to promote fire safety and fire prevention.