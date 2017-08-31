Fire Prevention Parade Oct. 9

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 06:15
Fire Prevention Parade Oct. 9

The 64th annual City of Huntington Fire Prevention Parade has been set for 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, on 4th Avenue in downtown Huntington.

The parade will officially kick off National Fire Prevention Week in Huntington. This year's Fire Prevention Week theme is "Every Second Counts: Plan Two Ways Out!" The Huntington Fire Department will be busy that week visiting local schools and community organizations to promote fire safety and fire prevention.

Information for the Miss Spark, Miss Ember and Miss Flame essay contests will also be distributed to schools on Tuesday, Sept. 5. 

Fire Prevention Parade Oct. 9

To participate in the parade or for more information, contact Private Sam Roy at 304-654-6699 or sroy@cityofhuntington.com or Capt. Scott Ramey at 304-638-5727 or sramey@cityofhuntington.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus