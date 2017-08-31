Plutonium, Uranium, and classified chemicals: Nationwide Radio Discussion

Most read
Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 07:05 Updated 12 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
Jeff Walburn - former PGDP Special Response Team/Anti-Terrorist Unit Security Guard • Charles "Chick" Lawson - former Occupational Safety and Health Administration(OSHA) certified investigator at PGDP Jeff and Chick, along with A Call to Actions, continue the investigation into the mass-murdering via intentional exposures of Plutonium, Uranium and classified chemicals to countless individuals at and near the PGDP committed by the Department of Energy. The details here are very startling and jaw-dropping – a real revelation that will leave you demanding justice.