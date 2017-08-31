Plutonium, Uranium, and classified chemicals: Nationwide Radio Discussion

he Department of Energy intentionally exposes lethal amounts of radiation to workers and the neighboring populace of the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (PGDP). Plutonium dust blew from uncovered trucks hauling materials from the demolition of the Huntington Pilot Plant (1978-79) as the vehicles left Huntington and traveled to Piketon (46.00)

Jeff Walburn - former PGDP Special Response Team/Anti-Terrorist Unit Security Guard • Charles "Chick" Lawson - former Occupational Safety and Health Administration(OSHA) certified investigator at PGDP Jeff and Chick, along with A Call to Actions, continue the investigation into the mass-murdering via intentional exposures of Plutonium, Uranium and classified chemicals to countless individuals at and near the PGDP committed by the Department of Energy. The details here are very startling and jaw-dropping – a real revelation that will leave you demanding justice.