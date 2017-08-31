Kapourales joins Marshall Health’s Teays Valley office

 Thursday, August 31, 2017 Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has named Susanna A. Kapourales, M.D., an assistant professor in the department of pediatrics.

Kapourales is a board-certified general pediatrician who earned her Doctor of Medicine from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. She completed her pediatric residency at the University of Florida at Orlando Health/Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando, Florida.

Prior to joining Marshall Health, Kapourales worked at South Charleston Pediatrics in South Charleston, West Virginia. She is a board member for the Childhood Language Center and a member of the Junior League of Charleston. She is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics

Kapourales is accepting new patients at the Teays Valley office of Marshall Pediatrics, 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot. Please call 304-691-8870 to schedule an appointment.

