Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- A Nuclear Hotseat SPECIAL: The Ongoing Nuclear Aftermath of Hurricane Harvey
- AG Wins Court Order Against Funeral Home
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- West Virginia American Water Completes Acquisition of Queen Shoals PSD Water System
- Plutonium, Uranium, and classified chemicals: Nationwide Radio Discussion
- A.D. Lewis Celebrates 50th Anniversary
- Fire Department Boot Drive Thursday
- Marshall to test MU Alert system Sept. 6
Kapourales joins Marshall Health’s Teays Valley office
Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 15:52 Updated 3 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Kapourales is a board-certified general pediatrician who earned her Doctor of Medicine from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. She completed her pediatric residency at the University of Florida at Orlando Health/Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando, Florida.
Prior to joining Marshall Health, Kapourales worked at South Charleston Pediatrics in South Charleston, West Virginia. She is a board member for the Childhood Language Center and a member of the Junior League of Charleston. She is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics
Kapourales is accepting new patients at the Teays Valley office of Marshall Pediatrics, 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot. Please call 304-691-8870 to schedule an appointment.