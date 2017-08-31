Parkersburg felon sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of a firearm used in drug-related shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Parkersburg man was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison for a gun crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Tyrese Antonio McMillon, 32, previously pleaded guilty to a single-count indictment charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

McMillon admitted that he possessed a Lorcin .380 pistol that was used in a shooting in a 19th Street apartment in Parkersburg on May 27, 2016. McMillon was prohibited from possessing any firearm under federal law because of a 2006 felony conviction in Cabell County Circuit Court for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. At the sentencing hearing, the Court found that McMillon shot a heroin dealer from Pittsburgh in the head and robbed him of heroin and a firearm. The Court further found that Parkersburg Police located the stolen heroin and firearm in a hotel room, and that McMillon possessed the key to the hotel room along with some of the heroin when he was arrested during the traffic stop of a taxi in which he was riding. Analysis by the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed that the Lorcin .380 was the weapon used to shoot the heroin dealer and that gunshot residue was found on McMillon’s clothing.

The Parkersburg Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Joshua C. Hanks is in charge of the prosecution. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide commitment to reduce gun crime in the United States by networking existing local programs targeting gun crime.