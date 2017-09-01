Most read
- AG Wins Court Order Against Funeral Home
- A Nuclear Hotseat SPECIAL: The Ongoing Nuclear Aftermath of Hurricane Harvey
- Kapourales joins Marshall Health’s Teays Valley office
- Marshall University Visiting Writers Series to kick off academic year by fighting hunger
- Marshall joins coalition to reopen child care center
- Attorney General Morrisey Warns Consumers to Be Cautious of Fake Email Alerts
- West Virginia American Water Completes Acquisition of Queen Shoals PSD Water System
- Parkersburg felon sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of a firearm used in drug-related shooting
- Hunting Season Changes Explained in 2017–2018 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary
- Wrap Up Summer Movie Season Means Few Fresh Films until Sept 9 opens "9/11"
Have a Poison-Safe Start to the School Year
Morning Routine
- Keep all medicine in their original containers to avoid confusion and help quickly identify.
- Plan who will be giving medication each day to ensure no one receives a double dose.
- Read the medicine label before giving all medicine to help avoid medication errors.
- Do not leave medication unattended. Only take the medicine out of the bottle when it is being taken. Put the medicine up and away immediately after use.
- Do not call medicine candy as this can unnecessarily attract children.
School Day
- Know the school’s medication policy. Never put medicine in backpacks or lunchboxes.
- Teach children that they should never take medicine from friends.
- Teach children the proper use of hand sanitizer.
- Pack lunch in insulated containers. Keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold.
- Teach older children to respect the safety rules in chemistry and biology labs.
After School/Extracurricular Activities
- Teach children the danger of drinking energy drinks in excess. Drinking large amounts of caffeine can be dangerous.
- Teach children not to eat plants, berries, or mushrooms while outside.
- Teach children that “safe highs” are not actually safe and that anything that alters the mind is dangerous.
Even if locations are poison-proofed and everyone is careful, poisonings still happen. If you suspect a poisoning has occurred, do not wait for symptoms to appear and do not search the Internet for answers. Save the West Virginia Poison Center, 1-800-222-1222, in your phone and call immediately.
About the West Virginia Poison Center:
The West Virginia Poison Center provides comprehensive emergency poison information, prevention and educational resources to West Virginians 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The WVPC is staffed by nurses, pharmacists and physicians with special training in treatment of poisonings. Located in Charleston, WV, the WVPC is a part of the West Virginia University-Charleston Division and located next to CAMC Memorial Hospital. Toll-free:1-800-222-1222. Website:www.wvpoisoncenter.org.