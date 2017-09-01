Attorney General Morrisey’s Office Announces September Mobile Office Hours In the Metro Valley

 Friday, September 1, 2017 - 04:49 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced  that a consumer representative from the Attorney General’s Office will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents in September to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. 

 
Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the Office, will host the events, which are scheduled below:
  • September 2: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Information Booth at the United We Stand: Recovery Rally, Faith Christian Fellowship Church, 54 Krystal Ln, Buffalo
  • September 5: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Hurricane City Hall, 3255 Teays Valley Rd., Hurricane
  • September 6: 11 a.m. – Noon Scam Presentation and Mobile Office Hours at Marie Redd Center, 750 9th Ave., Huntington
  • September 12: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Scam Presentation and Mobile Office Hours at John Henson Senior Center, 2800 Putnam Ave., Hurricane
  • September 15: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Information Booth at the Barboursville Fall Fest, 701 Main St., Barboursville
  • September 16: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Information Booth at the Barboursville Fall Fest, 701 Main St., Barboursville
  • September 17: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Information Booth at KidsFest, Ritter Park Fountain, 910 13th Ave., Huntington
  • September 22: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Information Booth at the Cabell County Community Services Organization’s Picnic, Ritter Park Fountain, 910 13th Ave., Huntington
  • September 27: 11 a.m. – Noon Scam Presentation and Mobile Office Hours at Nitro Senior Center, 302 21st St., Nitro
  • September 28: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Salt Rock Public Library, 5575 Madison Creek Rd., Salt Rock
“These events allow consumers to speak directly with representatives of our office to answer questions about anything from scams to consumer protection settlements,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our goal is to remain an accessible and helpful resource for the consumers of West Virginia.”
 
The information sessions are open to the public; reservations are not required.
 
For information about the information sessions, contact Jessica Napier-Eagle at 304-989-3506.
