Attorney General Morrisey’s Office Announces September Mobile Office Hours In the Metro Valley
Friday, September 1, 2017 - 04:49 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the Office, will host the events, which are scheduled below:
- September 2: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Information Booth at the United We Stand: Recovery Rally, Faith Christian Fellowship Church, 54 Krystal Ln, Buffalo
- September 5: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Hurricane City Hall, 3255 Teays Valley Rd., Hurricane
- September 6: 11 a.m. – Noon Scam Presentation and Mobile Office Hours at Marie Redd Center, 750 9th Ave., Huntington
- September 12: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Scam Presentation and Mobile Office Hours at John Henson Senior Center, 2800 Putnam Ave., Hurricane
- September 15: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Information Booth at the Barboursville Fall Fest, 701 Main St., Barboursville
- September 16: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Information Booth at the Barboursville Fall Fest, 701 Main St., Barboursville
- September 17: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Information Booth at KidsFest, Ritter Park Fountain, 910 13th Ave., Huntington
- September 22: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Information Booth at the Cabell County Community Services Organization’s Picnic, Ritter Park Fountain, 910 13th Ave., Huntington
- September 27: 11 a.m. – Noon Scam Presentation and Mobile Office Hours at Nitro Senior Center, 302 21st St., Nitro
- September 28: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Salt Rock Public Library, 5575 Madison Creek Rd., Salt Rock
The information sessions are open to the public; reservations are not required.
For information about the information sessions, contact Jessica Napier-Eagle at 304-989-3506.