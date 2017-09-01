Three Huntington Women Fighting Heroin Debuts Sept. 12 on Netflix

 Friday, September 1, 2017

A documentary profiling three courageous women, including Fire Chief Jan Rader, who are battling the opioid epidemic, will debut on Netflix on Sept. 12.

