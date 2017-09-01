Most read
Huntington Firefighters Raise Nearly 10 G in Boot Drive
Friday, September 1, 2017 - 05:14 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
As you can see from the picture, it is all well worth seeing the smile on the young faces of those we are helping. Both of these children enjoyed a day at the MDA summer camp from the donations last year.
Local 289 thanks:
- the crew of Station 2, C-shift, for showing this family some hospitality today.
- Gino's pizza, for donating pizza's to the guys that worked hard to make this all happen. Thank You to - Huntington Bank on 5th Ave. for counting the money for us
- Greenside Indoor Golf