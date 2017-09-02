Most read
- Three Huntington Women Fighting Heroin Debuts Sept. 12 on Netflix
- Got a Script? Can You Shoot Your Film in 14 Days on a $7,000 Budget?
- Attorney General Morrisey’s Office Announces September Mobile Office Hours In the Metro Valley
- Marshall University Visiting Writers Series to kick off academic year by fighting hunger
- Statewide and Youth Squirrel Hunting Seasons Open in September
- Huntington Firefighters Raise Nearly 10 G in Boot Drive
- Kapourales joins Marshall Health’s Teays Valley office
- Attorney General Morrisey Warns Consumers to Be Cautious of Fake Email Alerts
- Parkersburg felon sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of a firearm used in drug-related shooting
- West Virginia American Water Completes Acquisition of Queen Shoals PSD Water System
Guatemalan national pleads guilty to immigration crime
Us-Sajbin admitted that he was not lawfully present in the United States when he was encountered by Department of Homeland Security agents on May 19, 2017. He was identified when agents were looking for another individual residing near Kanawha State Forest. Agents conducted surveillance, confirmed the identity of Us-Sajbin, and then placed him under arrest. Us-Sajbin had not formally applied for permission to legally reenter the United States and was not otherwise in the United States by any legal process. He was previously removed in 2013 after being convicted of misdemeanor assault in Mahoning County, Ohio.
Us-Sajbin faces up to two years in federal prison when he is sentenced on October 17, 2017. He is also subject to deportation proceedings at the conclusion of the criminal case.
The Department of Homeland Security conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Erik S. Goes is in charge of the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr.