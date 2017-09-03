Answered Prayers from Hurricane Harvey

/ -- The Thursday night Hurricane projections were dire. The eye of Harvey was focused on Corpus Christ. Leaders and residents prepared for the worst. Prayer was the only hope. City officials and pastors united across the area, crying out for God's mercy and for God to rebuke the storm. Then, in the predawn hours prior to landfall on Friday, Harvey miraculously turned westward. Corpus Christi had minimal damage, no deaths or reported injuries. Prayers had been answered.

Further down the coast, where the eye of Harvey slammed into shore, there was unprecedented devastation to the quaint coastal town of Rockport. The fury of the storm crushed almost all the buildings in the downtown area. Yet, after the storm passed, a lone house and prayer chapel stood among the rubble. It was inhabited by an elderly Catholic Priest who refused to evacuate. Through the violent winds and flooding, he stayed and prayed. In the morning, he was alive and the prayer chapel was still standing.

In Port Aransas, a resort community of only 3,000, Harvey smashed the business district, restaurants and turned shops inside out. The flood waters damaged thousands of homes and businesses like The Coffee Waves shop. The owner, Pastor David Bendett shared, "Sadly, my coffee shop is a total loss. Please pray for my employees that will be out of work for quite some time." Yet, what looked a catastrophe, with the help of hardworking volunteers has been cleared out and a week later is open for business.

Throughout the area, the of Body of Christ is leading the way for rebuilding the coastal cities of Rockport, Port Aransas and Corpus Christi. Randy Skinner and Feed3 Partners have helped coordinate volunteers in five staging locations and provide over 9 plane loads of donated supplies. The homes of First Responders are the focus of phase one efforts. "Taking care of over 200 firefighters, policeman, and medical emergency personnel is critical to rebuilding our communities," says Frank Dodson, business owner and coordinator of relief efforts in Rockport.

According to Corpus Christi leaders, it was the Prayer of Faith that helped saved their city. However, the rebuilding of these communities is depending upon the acts of faith from the body of Christ. "Hurricane Harvey has been the worst natural disaster of our times; however, we are seeing the best of people as they are sacrificially giving to those in need," explains Randy Skinner, Founder Feed3. "We know that faith without works is dead, but in these communities we see the power of love and faith that is alive."

Feed3 and their partners are helping the communities in the Corpus Christi area recover from the damage of Hurricane Harvey. For donations or more information, please visit

.