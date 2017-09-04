Most read
- Suspected Killer Still at Large in Huntington
- President Gilbert announces alliance of higher education institutions to aid economic development in southern West Virginia
- Professor, South American research team publish discovery on the plesiosaur
- Candidates Sought for HHS Parade
- Answered Prayers from Hurricane Harvey
- Marshall Police Investigate Second Sexual Assault
- Huntington Refuse on Holiday Schedule
- Smith receives Tampa Review Prize for Poetry
- Guatemalan national pleads guilty to immigration crime
- My Mostly Happy Life: Autobiography of a Climbing Tree CHAPTER 22
Suspected Killer Still at Large in Huntington
The suspect entered an apartment and shot two individuals. Aaron Black, 20, died of his injuries. Sydney Rice, a 21 year old woman, remains in stable condition following surgery . She was shot in the eye and may lose her sight. A 21-year-old woman remains in stable condition after being shot in the eye.
Sheffield is charged with murder and malicious wounding, Anyone with information please call 911.
Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli has not disclosed a motive, but said drugs were found inside the apartment.
This isn't the first shooting he has been involved with, in January 2012 he entered two pleas agreeing not to contest evidence that prosecutors say would prove him guilty of attempted first degree murder and attempt to commit a felony. The plea agreement proposed a 3- to 15-year prison sentence. This came after a robbery, shooting on Charleston Ave. of a pizza delivery person.