Suspected Killer Still at Large in Huntington

 Monday, September 4, 2017 - 10:08 Edited from a Press Release
Huntington Police are looking for  Quentin Avery Sheffield, 24, of Huntington whom they say is connected to a Saturday  morning shooting on Williams Avenue. It happened just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday at an apartment building.

The suspect entered an apartment and shot two individuals. Aaron Black, 20, died of his injuries. Sydney Rice, a 21 year old woman, remains in stable condition following surgery . She was shot in the eye and  may lose her sight. A 21-year-old woman remains in stable condition after being shot in the eye.  

Sheffield is charged with murder and malicious wounding,  Anyone with information please call 911.

Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli has not disclosed a motive, but said drugs were found inside the apartment. 

This isn't the first shooting he has been involved with, in January 2012 he entered two pleas agreeing not to contest evidence that prosecutors say would prove him guilty of attempted first degree murder and attempt to commit a felony. The plea agreement proposed a 3- to 15-year prison sentence. This came after a robbery, shooting on Charleston Ave. of a pizza delivery person.

