Most read
- Suspected Killer Still at Large in Huntington
- President Gilbert announces alliance of higher education institutions to aid economic development in southern West Virginia
- Professor, South American research team publish discovery on the plesiosaur
- Candidates Sought for HHS Parade
- Answered Prayers from Hurricane Harvey
- Marshall Police Investigate Second Sexual Assault
- Huntington Refuse on Holiday Schedule
- Guatemalan national pleads guilty to immigration crime
- Smith receives Tampa Review Prize for Poetry
- My Mostly Happy Life: Autobiography of a Climbing Tree CHAPTER 22
Marshall Police Investigate Second Sexual Assault
Monday, September 4, 2017 - 00:37 Updated 9 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
This is the second sexual assault reported in a campus residence hall since the Fall semester started.