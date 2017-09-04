Marshall Police Investigate Second Sexual Assault

 Monday, September 4, 2017 - 00:37 Updated 9 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

Marshall University Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred sometime Friday September 1 in a dormitory room. The incident was reported to investigators on Saturday. 

This is the second sexual assault reported in a campus residence hall since the Fall semester started. 

