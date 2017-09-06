Marshall faculty to convene Monday

The Marshall University fall general faculty meeting of the 2017-2018 academic year will be held Monday, Sept. 11, beginning at 2 p.m. in the Don Morris Room in the Memorial Student Center on the Huntington campus.

The agenda will consist of welcoming remarks by the faculty senate chair, Dr. Paige Muellerleile; the introduction of new administrators by the provost, Dr. Gayle Ormiston; the introduction of 86 new faculty by the deans or representatives from their respective colleges/schools; a state of the faculty address by Muellerleile; and a state of the university address by Marshall President Dr. Jerome Gilbert.

All faculty, staff, students and members of the public are invited to attend. Refreshments will be served during the meeting, provided by the university’s president’s office.

New administrative positions to be introduced are

Mark Robinson, Chief Financial Officer; Susan Tusing, Director of the School of Music; Evelyn Pupplo-Cody, Associate Dean of the College of Science, Nadine Hamrick, Interim Director of Student Financial Assistance; Beth Wolfe, Director of Continuing Studies; Sabrina Simpson, Interim Director of Recruitment; Jeffrey Archambault, Associate Dean for Academic Programs of the Lewis College of Business; Deanna Mader, Associate Dean for Strategic Initiatives and Accreditation of the Lewis College of Business; Avi Mukherjee, Dean of the Lewis College of Business; Sara Payne Scarbro, Associate Vice President for External Engagement of the Marshall University Research Corporation; Larry Dial, Vice Dean of Clinical Affairs, School of Medicine; Joseph Werthammer, Senior Associate Dean of Clinical Affairs and Special Advisor to the Dean, School of Medicine; Mehiar El-Hamdani, Interim Chair, Department of Internal Medicine, School of Medicine; Robert Hansen, Director of Addiction Studies, School of Medicine; Brian Gallagher, Interim Dean, School of Pharmacy; and Kim Broedel-Zaugg, Interim Associate Dean, School of Pharmacy.

New faculty to be introduced are:

College of Arts and Media

Rachel Danford, Daniel Dean, Sarah McDermott, Tijah Bumgarner, Alexander Lee, Briana Nannen, Susan Tusing

Lewis College of Business

Casey Baker, Tessa Carr, Thomas Norton, Nabaneeta Biswas, Sara Davis, Dexter Gruber, Olen York

College of Education and Professional Development

Rieko Miyakuni and Jeremy Lopuch

College of Health Professions

Carolyn Silveira, Annette Ferguson, Sarah Hodges, Bobbie Taylor, Paula Rymer, Debra Young, Nancy Bockway, Allison Fletcher

College of Information Technology and Engineering

Husnu Narman, Lu Liu, Tianyi Song, Jingru Zhang, Mehdi Esmaeilpour, Tarek Masaud, Yousef Sardahi, Sungmin Youn

College of Liberal Arts

Megan Marshall, Hilton Cordoba, Jonathan Kozar, Hyeman Choi, Michael Lanning, Tammy Corbett-Alderman

College of Science

Robert Cooper, Jennifer Markiewicz, Darrell Legg, Stephen Young, Raid Al-Aqtash, Ansam Al-Aqtash, Andrea Duhon, Alaa Elkadry, Vincent Smith, Breanna Harris

Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine

Akshay Goel, Allissa Caudill, Alysia Browne, Amro Al-Astal, Amy Roy, Brandon Henderson, Brock Niceler, Charles Gilliland, Charles Murphy, Christina Hensley, Christopher McKeand, Cynthia Massey, Elie Khalil, Freddie Vaughan, Hillary Porter, Jennifer Price, John Dinsmore, Kate Waldeck, Kelly Cummings, Kenneth Avery, Malav Shah, Marelise Nieuwenhuizen, Michael Chambers, Michael Stinnett, Nicolas Phan, Niru Nahar, Paul Okhumale, Pavithra Indramohan, Susanna Kapourales, Wei Li, Yara Tovar, Affan Irfan, Randall Peterson

School of Pharmacy

Casey Fitzpatrick, Imaan Benmerzouga, Isha Patel, R. M. Ruhul Amin

University Libraries

Heather Lauer