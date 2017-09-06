Most read
Bluefield pain pill dealer sentenced to federal prison for selling pain pills
Jordan admitted that on December 2, 2015, he distributed hydromorphone in Bluefield to an individual cooperating with law enforcement authorities.
The Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney John File is in charge of the prosecution. Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence.
This case was brought under the Bluefield Pill Initiative, part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.