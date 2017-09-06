Principal Photography Begins on Unbroken: 'Path to Redemption'

UNBROKEN and UNBROKEN: PATH TO REDEMPTION are based on Laura Hillenbrand's masterpiece Unbroken, which spent more than four years on The New York Times best-seller list in hardcover, including 15 weeks at No. 1. The paperback debuted at No. 1 and remained there more than 20 weeks, and the young-reader edition also became a Times best-seller. The three-time Academy Award®-nominated film UNBROKEN opened to the third-best Christmas Day opening of all time before going on to make almost $165 million worldwide."The life of American Olympian, WWII airman, castaway and P.O.W. Louie Zamperini is a story so extraordinary, it staggers the imagination," Hillenbrand said of the upcoming film. "It is a life rich in lessons for all of us-lessons in resilience and ingenuity, grace and humanity, forgiveness and the redemptive power of faith. I am so pleased to see his story brought back to the screen, where it will continue to inspire audiences.""Audiences have long wanted to see the 'second part' of Louie Zamperini's story brought to life," said Executive Producer Bill Reeves, President of The WTA Group. "How he found redemption, overcame deep personal struggles and ultimately forgave his captors makes for an inspiring, beautiful film."UNBROKEN: PATH TO REDEMPTION stars Samuel Hunt (Chicago P.D.) as Zamperini; Merritt Patterson (The Royals) as his wife, Cynthia; and Will Graham as his own grandfather, evangelist Billy Graham. "Like my father and grandfather before me, I'm blessed to have been able to answer a call to evangelism," Will Graham, Vice President of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, said. "But knowing how God used Billy Graham in Louie Zamperini's life, I couldn't pass the opportunity to portray him in this inspiring story."UNBROKEN: PATH TO REDEMPTION is produced by The WTA Group in partnership with Universal 1440 Entertainment, with theatrical release through Pure Flix.Following the Allied victory in World War II, UNBROKEN: PATH TO REDEMPTION tells the story of famed Olympic athlete and prisoner of war Louie Zamperini's experiences returning to the United States. After Louie was freed from captivity in Japan, he returned to California and tried to resume his life, marrying the love of his life, Cynthia Applewhite. Wrestling with untreated Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and suffering constant nightmares about his savage merciless camp guard-Cpl. Mutsuhiro Watanabe, known to the men he ruled over as "The Bird"-Louie fell into alcoholism, depression and despair. During fall 1949, Cynthia convinced Louie to attend a Billy Graham crusade. Deeply affected by Graham's preaching, Louie made a commitment to Christ that restored his faith. He quit drinking, found that his nightmares had vanished and began the extraordinary healing process of forgiving his captors."Before PTSD even had a name or diagnosis, far too many World War II veterans like Louie battled this invisible pain," said Glenn Ross, General Manger and Executive Vice President, Universal 1440 Entertainment. "UNBROKEN: PATH TO REDEMPTION shines a powerful light on their struggles and how Louie became a beacon of hope to us all."Written by Richard Friedenberg (A RIVER RUNS THROUGH IT) and Kenneth Hixon (CITY BY THE SEA), UNBROKEN: PATH TO REDEMPTION is directed by Harold Cronk, who helmed the hit faith films GOD'S NOT DEAD and GOD'S NOT DEAD 2."The strength, courage and faith of Louis Zamperini is remarkable. His struggles, his shortcomings, and above all, his story of redemption weaves together many important lessons for all generations," said Michael Scott, Pure Flix founding partner. "Pure Flix is honored to bring the true story of Zamperini's life and legacy to theaters as we know it will inspire and transform audiences.""Louie Zamperini's story in WW2 is well known from UNBROKEN the book and film," said Producer Matt Baer, who also served as a producer on 2014's UNBROKEN. "But the details of his post-war struggles and ultimate redemption are so stirring, they deserve to be told in a stand-alone project."Michael Elliott also serves as producer. In addition to Reeves, UNBROKEN: PATH TO REDEMPTION is executive produced by Dave Mechem, Luke Zamperini, Cynthia Garris, Erik Weir and Michael Scott.

About The WTA Group

The WTA Group is a leader in faith-based film marketing and financing, home entertainment representation and consumer product licensing. Founded in 2009, WTA has led the faith audience marketing campaigns for talented film-making clients including Stephen and Alex Kendrick (WAR ROOM and #1 New York Times best-seller The Love Dare), Sony/AFFIRM Films (MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN), Pure Flix Entertainment (GOD'S NOT DEAD), Compass Cinema (IS GENESIS HISTORY?) and The Christian Broadcasting Network (IN OUR HANDS: THE BATTLE FOR JERUSALEM). The company's author and writer roster includes Charlie Daniels (Country Music Hall of Fame Member, Grand Ole Opry Member), Dr. Michael L. Brown (radio host and best-selling author) and Randy Alcorn (New York Times best-selling author). For more information, visit www.thewtagroup.com



About Universal 1440 Entertainment, LLC:

Universal 1440 Entertainment is a production entity of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (www.uphe.com). Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE) is a unit of Universal Pictures, a division of Universal Studios. Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.



About Pure Flix

Founded in 2005 by Michael Scott, David A.R. White, Russell Wolfe and Elizabeth Travis, Pure Flix has become the largest independent faith and family studio in the world. Their recent releases include The Case for Christ, I'm Not Ashamed, God's Not Dead 2, God's Not Dead, Do You Believe? Woodlawn and the upcoming Same Kind of Different as Me.



With offices in Los Angeles and Scottsdale, Pure Flix has produced, acquired, marketed and distributed nearly 100 faith and family-friendly films. Aligned with their mission to transform the human spirit through values-based entertainment, Pure Flix is the industry leader in creating high-quality inspirational feature film content. Their official web site is www.pureflix.com.