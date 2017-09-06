Most read
W.Va. AG Issues Statement Regarding President Trump’s Action on DACA
Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 01:26 Updated 6 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“I applaud President Trump for having the courage of his convictions to uphold the rule of law and stop this Obama-era program. DACA was unconstitutional and represented an unlawful, unilateral action by the Obama administration.
“Changes in law must be made through the legislative process. We will always stand up and defend the rule of law and our Constitution."
In light of the President’s announcement, West Virginia, coalition leader Texas and eight other states will no longer pursue litigation regarding this matter.