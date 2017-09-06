Healing Field Events Begin at Park

The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District will kick off a week of patriotic events in Spring Hill Cemetery on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 when 3,000 American Flags return to Spring Hill Cemetery for the only Healing Field display in West Virginia.

The Healing Field serves as a patriotic vigil to the thousands of victims of the 9/11 tragedy, recognizes the lives lost in the 1970 Marshall plane crash, memorializes veterans of the Armed Forces and lost loved ones.

Flags can be purchased for $35 at Spring Hill Cemetery and proceeds will benefit the Spring Hill Cemetery Memorial Bell Tower Fund. Previously posted flags held by the owner can be re-posted for $15 and retrieved on September 13.

For more information about the Healing Field, call Cemetery Manager Eldora McCoy at 304.696.5516.