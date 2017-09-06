Most read
Healing Field Events Begin at Park
Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 01:42 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The Healing Field serves as a patriotic vigil to the thousands of victims of the 9/11 tragedy, recognizes the lives lost in the 1970 Marshall plane crash, memorializes veterans of the Armed Forces and lost loved ones.
Flags can be purchased for $35 at Spring Hill Cemetery and proceeds will benefit the Spring Hill Cemetery Memorial Bell Tower Fund. Previously posted flags held by the owner can be re-posted for $15 and retrieved on September 13.
For more information about the Healing Field, call Cemetery Manager Eldora McCoy at 304.696.5516.