"We Are Marshall" Shows at Heritage Station Friday

 Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 01:46 Updated 5 hours ago
The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District presents the movie We Are Marshall on September 8, 2017. Cinema Under the Stars is held at Heritage Station with an admission of $1.

Directed by McG and partially filmed in Huntington, the film tells the story of the plane crash that killed the 1970 football team, coaches, and fans.

The production focuses on the rebuilding immediately thereafter as the school tries to field a team for 1971.

