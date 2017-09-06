Most read
"We Are Marshall" Shows at Heritage Station Friday
Directed by McG and partially filmed in Huntington, the film tells the story of the plane crash that killed the 1970 football team, coaches, and fans.
The production focuses on the rebuilding immediately thereafter as the school tries to field a team for 1971.