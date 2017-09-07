Continuing Education to offer coding instruction beginning Sept. 25

Marshall University’s Center for Continuing Education will offer instruction for adults who wish to begin to learn coding beginning Monday, Sept. 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. in Prichard Hall 200 on Marshall’s Huntington campus.

Participants will learn to code in the C++ language. The instruction will be geared toward community members who want to learn a new skill or would like a refresher on this specific coding language.

Cameron Asbury, a Marshall student and tutor to other students, will serve as instructor.

Sessions will continue Mondays and Wednesdays, 1 to 3 p.m., up to and including Wednesday, Oct. 25. Cost of the program is $75. To register online, visit http://epay.wvsto.com/MarshallContinuingEducation/Basic-Coding-for-C-September-25th-P58.aspx​.

For further information, contact Emily McCallister, continuing education program coordinator, by phone at 304-696-6649 or by e-mail at mccallist118@live.marshall.edu .