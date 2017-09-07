Most read
Continuing Education to offer coding instruction beginning Sept. 25
Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 00:29 Updated 3 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Participants will learn to code in the C++ language. The instruction will be geared toward community members who want to learn a new skill or would like a refresher on this specific coding language.
Cameron Asbury, a Marshall student and tutor to other students, will serve as instructor.
Sessions will continue Mondays and Wednesdays, 1 to 3 p.m., up to and including Wednesday, Oct. 25. Cost of the program is $75. To register online, visit http://epay.wvsto.com/MarshallContinuingEducation/Basic-Coding-for-C-September-25th-P58.aspx.
For further information, contact Emily McCallister, continuing education program coordinator, by phone at 304-696-6649 or by e-mail at mccallist118@live.marshall.edu .