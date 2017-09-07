Annual Constitution Week activities kick off next week

Constitution Week at Marshall is an observance to commemorate the adoption of the U.S. Constitution and to memorialize Chief Justice John Marshall, who is credited with helping define the Constitution and for whom the university is named.

The John Deaver Drinko Academy sponsors the event. According to the academy’s director, Dr. Alan Gould, Constitution Week was started by the late U.S. Senator Robert C. Byrd to draw attention to the importance of the document upon which the country’s system of government is based.

Gould added, “Included within federal legislation passed in 2004 was a provision requiring educational institutions that receive federal funds to set some time aside on or near the September 17 anniversary of the document’s signing to study the United States Constitution.”

Highlighting the events planned during this year’s observance at Marshall is the popular quoits tournament. Quoits, a ring-toss game similar to horseshoes, was John Marshall’s favorite sport.

On Monday, Sept. 11, faculty, staff and students are encouraged to stop by Buskirk Field between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to sign up and practice for the annual Quoits Open Tournament, which will be played Sept. 12-14. Tournament participants will receive gifts, along with a chance to win bragging rights and a trophy, and the opportunity to advance to the President’s Invitational Quoits Tournament on Sept. 15 and the President’s Media Quoits Challenge on Sept. 26. For information, please contact the Drinko Academy at drinko@marshall.edu.

At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, just before the President’s Media Quoits Challenge begins, Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert will cut the cake at the annual John Marshall Birthday Cake Ceremony on Buskirk Field. In addition to cake, kettle corn and punch will be served free of charge to the university community. The John Marshall Fife and Drum Corps will provide music.

Gilbert also will be the guest speaker at the Robert C. Byrd Forum on Civic Responsibility. The forum, which is free and open to the public, will be held on Sept. 14 beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse. A reception will follow in the lobby of the playhouse.

Here is a complete schedule of Constitution Week events: