Charleston woman sentenced to federal prison for crack distribution

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Charleston woman was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for a drug charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Terri Mitchell, 26, previously pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute crack.

Mitchell admitted that in March 2015, law enforcement executed a search warrant at her Charleston residence and discovered approximately 80 grams of cocaine and over 60 grams of crack in her bedroom, along over $7,600 in cash. Mitchell further admitted that in May 2015, law enforcement executed another search warrant at her residence in Charleston. While searching Mitchell’s residence, officers found that Mitchell was in possession of approximately 2.7 grams of crack, which was concealed in the pockets of her pants.

The case against Mitchell was investigated by the Charleston Police Department’s Special Enforcement Unit. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is responsible for the prosecution. Chief United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston imposed the sentence.

This prosecution is part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.