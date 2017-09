Huntington Council Meets Monday, Sept. 11

Huntington City Council meets Monday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers at Huntington City Hall. The agenda includes a vote on acceptance of a resolution to accept the new fire department collective bargaining agreement for Local 289, as well as a vote and public discussion of the so-called 'drug house' ordinance.

A G E N D A

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

September 11, 2017

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 549 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING DRUG AND GANG HOUSES, HOUSES OF PROSTITUTION AND OTHER DISORDERLY HOUSES

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR AND MATERIALS FOR ASBESTOS TESTING

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

7. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON’S ANNUAL CONTRACT FOR ASBESTOS ABATEMENT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

8. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THE SUPREME COURT OF APPEALS OF WEST VIRGINIA REGARDING CASE MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR THE WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT AND ADDICTION RECOVERY (W.E.A.R.) PROGRAM

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

9. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 1739 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED CONCERNING THE OFFICIAL BUILDING CODE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

10. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE CITY’S SANITATION/TRASH DIVISION WITH ONE (1) 25 CUBIC YARD, REAR LOAD, PACKER TRUCK

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

11. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE CITY’S PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT WITH (1) 14 FT. HYDRAULIC FLAIL MOWER ARM

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

12. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT WITH THE HUNTINGTON PROFESSIONAL FIRE FIGHTERS ASSOCIATION, IAFF LOCAL 289

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

13. Good & Welfare

14. Adjournment