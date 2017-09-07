Miss Utah and Miss Texas Win Preliminary Awards on Wednesday September 6th, the First Night of "The 2018 Miss America Competition"

Atlantic City, NJ (September 6, 2016) - During the first of three preliminary nights for "The 2018 Miss America Competition" in Boardwalk Hall, Miss Utah, JessiKate Riley was named Tuesday night’s preliminary Talent winner for her classical violin performance. JessiKate will receive a $2,000 scholarship. Also capturing the spotlight was Miss Texas, Margana Wood, who was the preliminary Lifestyle and Fitness winner in a vibrant blue swimsuit. Margana will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

