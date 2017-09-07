Most read
- Watchdog Group's GPS Trackers Find More Fake Electronics Recyclers Sending e-Waste to Asia
- FLASHBACK IMAGE COLLECTION: The Making of We Are Marshall In Huntington
- Marshall faculty to convene Monday
- Man sentenced to federal prison for Huntington methamphetamine charge
- W.Va. AG Issues Statement Regarding President Trump’s Action on DACA
- Healing Field Events Begin at Park
- "We Are Marshall" Shows at Heritage Station Friday
- 'Huckabee' to Premiere October 7th on TBN -- TBN Releases Show Trailer
- Principal Photography Begins on Unbroken: 'Path to Redemption'
- W.Va. AG Defends State’s Right-To-Work Law
Miss Utah and Miss Texas Win Preliminary Awards on Wednesday September 6th, the First Night of "The 2018 Miss America Competition"
Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 01:26 Updated 2 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
Founded in 1921, the Miss America Organization is one of the nation’s leading advocates for women’s education and the largest provider of scholarship assistance to young women. The Miss America Organization and its state organizations make available millions in cash and in-kind scholarships annually. The Miss America Organization also provides young women with a vehicle to further their personal and professional goals and instills within them a spirit of community service through a variety of nationwide community-based programs.
To purchase tickets to “The 2018 Miss America Competition,” please visit: www.MissAmerica.org