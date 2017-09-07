Chilifest Celebrated Saturday at Pullman Square

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 03:40 Updated 21 min ago
Chilifest Celebrated Saturday at Pullman Square

ChiliFest is September 9 from 11am to 4ish, and will be here before you know it. Each year it draws thousands of people as the kickoff to fall in downtown Huntington; all kinds of chili to taste, and the proceeds go to our local Ronald McDonald House – a “home away from home” serving sick children and their families.


Tickets for chili samples are $1 (or 6 for $5!) and proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House children.

RMH is a global force in bridging access to quality health care, while supporting families so they can remain engaged and an important part of their child’s care. The movement we have been leading is making a difference. You are making a difference. We think that’s worth celebrating – with chili!

However, we can’t have ChiliFest without chili teams.

Last year we had all types of chili groups: Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington Fire Department, area churches and RMH staff themselves – and International Chili Society teams from as far away as Michigan, all joined together to create the biggest RMH fundraiser of the year. And you can, too.

ChiliFest began as a Fourth Avenue fest originating from the former iconic Mexican restaurant, Chili Willis, which started in one of the store fronts of the Cinema Theater then expanded to a ground floor Morris Building location before moving to a location across from the former Greyhound station.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus