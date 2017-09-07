Most read
Chilifest Celebrated Saturday at Pullman Square
Tickets for chili samples are $1 (or 6 for $5!) and proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House children.
RMH is a global force in bridging access to quality health care, while supporting families so they can remain engaged and an important part of their child’s care. The movement we have been leading is making a difference. You are making a difference. We think that’s worth celebrating – with chili!
However, we can’t have ChiliFest without chili teams.
Last year we had all types of chili groups: Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington Fire Department, area churches and RMH staff themselves – and International Chili Society teams from as far away as Michigan, all joined together to create the biggest RMH fundraiser of the year. And you can, too.
ChiliFest began as a Fourth Avenue fest originating from the former iconic Mexican restaurant, Chili Willis, which started in one of the store fronts of the Cinema Theater then expanded to a ground floor Morris Building location before moving to a location across from the former Greyhound station.