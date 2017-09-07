Thief Invades Marshall Football Locker Room

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 04:56 Updated 14 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

Marshall won its football contest against Miami (Ohio) Saturday, 31-26, but a short black haired man helped himself to gear including a helmet Sunday morning around 5:15 a.m. September 3, according to Marshall police and multiple media reports.

Security video shows him gathering as much  clothing, backpacks, shoes, hats and the helmet as he could carry.The value of the stolen items has been estimated between $500-$1,000.

If you have any information, call Marshall Police at (304) 696-4357.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus