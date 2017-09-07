Most read
Thief Invades Marshall Football Locker Room
Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 04:56 Updated 14 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Security video shows him gathering as much clothing, backpacks, shoes, hats and the helmet as he could carry.The value of the stolen items has been estimated between $500-$1,000.
If you have any information, call Marshall Police at (304) 696-4357.