Thief Invades Marshall Football Locker Room

Marshall won its football contest against Miami (Ohio) Saturday, 31-26, but a short black haired man helped himself to gear including a helmet Sunday morning around 5:15 a.m. September 3, according to Marshall police and multiple media reports.

Security video shows him gathering as much clothing, backpacks, shoes, hats and the helmet as he could carry.The value of the stolen items has been estimated between $500-$1,000.

If you have any information, call Marshall Police at (304) 696-4357.