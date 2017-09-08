Most read
- FLASHBACK IMAGE COLLECTION: The Making of We Are Marshall In Huntington
- Watchdog Group's GPS Trackers Find More Fake Electronics Recyclers Sending e-Waste to Asia
- Charleston woman sentenced to federal prison for crack distribution
- Huntington Council Meets Monday, Sept. 11
- Marshall faculty to convene Monday
- Miss Utah and Miss Texas Win Preliminary Awards on Wednesday September 6th, the First Night of "The 2018 Miss America Competition"
- UPDATED: Thief who Invaded Marshall Football Locker Room Turns Self in
- Performances of ‘Traditions’ to be available for the public this weekend
- Chilifest Celebrated Saturday at Pullman Square
- Cabell Midland Girls Varsity Soccer v. Spring Valley IMAGES
Science and health writer Kathleen McAuliffe to give Da Vinci Lecture
The lecture will take place at 7 p.m. in the Don Morris Room in the Memorial Student Center, and is free and open to the public.
McAuliffe, a science and health writer, has been featured in magazines and newspapers such as Discover, The New York Times, U.S. News and World Report, Smithsonian, the Atlantic and others. In addition to being a feature writer, McAuliffe was a health columnist for More Magazine from 1999 to 2006. In 2011, McAuliffe was part of a segment on the National Public Radio program “All Things Considered,” where her article, “The Incredible Shrinking Brain,” was featured.
McAuliffe’s article, “Are We Evolving?”, was featured in the Best American Science Writing 2010. She was educated at Trinity College Dublin, in Ireland, where she obtained a M.A. in natural science after graduating with first-class honors.
The lecture is sponsored by Marshall’s Honors College and the Office of Provost, with support from the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. For further information, contact the Honors College by e-mail to mccomas105@marshall.edu.