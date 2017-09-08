Science and health writer Kathleen McAuliffe to give Da Vinci Lecture

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, September 8, 2017 - 01:15 Updated 9 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Science and health writer Kathleen McAuliffe to give Da Vinci Lecture

Kathleen McAuliffe, author of This is Your Brain on Parasites, How Tiny Creatures Manipulate Our Behavior and Shape Society, will give the 8th annual Da Vinci Lecture on Marshall University’s Huntington campus Thursday, Sept. 21.


The lecture will take place at 7 p.m. in the Don Morris Room in the Memorial Student Center, and is free and open to the public.


McAuliffe, a science and health writer, has been featured in magazines and newspapers such as Discover, The New York Times, U.S. News and World Report, Smithsonian, the Atlantic and others. In addition to being a feature writer, McAuliffe was a health columnist for More Magazine from 1999 to 2006. In 2011, McAuliffe was part of a segment on the National Public Radio program “All Things Considered,” where her article, “The Incredible Shrinking Brain,” was featured.

 

McAuliffe’s article, “Are We Evolving?”, was featured in the Best American Science Writing 2010. She was educated at Trinity College Dublin, in Ireland, where she obtained a M.A. in natural science after graduating with first-class honors.

 

The lecture is sponsored by Marshall’s Honors College and the Office of Provost, with support from the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. For further information, contact the Honors College by e-mail to mccomas105@marshall.edu.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus