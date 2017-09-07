Scarbro to lead RCBI’s Appalachian Hatchery

Huntington resident Derek Scarbro has been named director of Appalachian Hatchery, a Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) initiative to diversify the economy of southern West Virginia and create jobs.

Scarbro will lead a team working in the 20 southernmost West Virginia counties, helping strengthen existing businesses, empowering entrepreneurs to create new companies and connecting manufacturers with technical assistance and workforce training they need to innovate and expand markets. Appalachian Hatchery will focus its combined resources and expertise on diversifying the commercial and industrial bases of the local and regional economies.

“Derek’s dedication to public service and his proven leadership skills will bolster the efforts of RCBI as we continue to ramp up our economic development efforts in counties heavily impacted by the downturn in the coal industry,” said Charlotte Weber, RCBI director and CEO. “Our team is on the ground every day in southern West Virginia, connecting small businesses and entrepreneurs with the resources they need to grow the local economy.”

Scarbro most recently served as director of intergovernmental affairs in West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s administration. Prior to that, Scarbro served multiple positions including working with the West Virginia Development Office, assisting with special workforce projects at Toyota, Weyerhaeuser and others. Scarbro is a graduate of St. Albans High School and Marshall University, where he earned a degree in political science and international affairs.

“I’m excited to join the RCBI team and help extend its proven track record of creating and retaining jobs in West Virginia,” Scarbro said.

Appalachian Hatchery creates jobs by delivering local technical assistance and new workforce training opportunities in advanced manufacturing to communities across southern West Virginia. It is part of POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization), a multi-agency initiative that delivers federal resources to help communities affected by job losses in coal mining and related industries.

Supported by the Appalachian Regional Commission, the U.S. Economic Development Administration and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, Appalachian Hatchery partners with Advantage Valley, the Hive in Beckley, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, and the McDowell County Career and Technical Center, establishing strategically located POWER centers to most effectively and efficiently deliver direct assistance in southern West Virginia.

For more information on Appalachian Hatchery, contact RCBI at 304-781-1625 or visit the website at www.rcbi.org/go/hatchery.