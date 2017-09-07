Tracy Hawthorne joins Marshall Health as diabetes program coordinator

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 23:11 Updated 10 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Tracy Hawthorne joins Marshall Health as diabetes program coordinator
Tracy Hawthorne RD, LD, CDE, recently joined Marshall Health as the diabetes education program coordinator for the Bruce Chertow Diabetes Center.

 A Hurricane, West Virginia, native, Hawthorne has been practicing as a registered dietitian in the Tri-State area since 1995, after completing her Bachelor of Science in Dietetics at Marshall University. She became a Certified Diabetes Educator in 2007.

Hawthorne has worked as a dietitian with various health care organizations in the region, including HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital, King’s Daughters Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital. She also worked as a dietitian/diabetes educator with the  Chertow Diabetes Center from 2007 to 2013. Most recently, she served as a diabetes educator for Novo Nordisk Inc., providing diabetes education to health care professionals on such topics as diabetes self-care, meal planning, diabetes medicines and diabetes disease progression.

“I am passionate about helping individuals living with diabetes better understand how to make healthier lifestyle choices,” Hawthorne said.

Hawthorne replaces Gerry Bryant, RN, CDE, who had held the position since 2010 and retired from Marshall Health last month.

A physician referral is required prior to scheduling an appointment with a dietitian or a diabetes educator at the Chertow Diabetes Center at Marshall Internal Medicine, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital. It is located in the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center at 1249 15th Street in Huntington. For more information, call 304-691-1000.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus