Tracy Hawthorne joins Marshall Health as diabetes program coordinator

A Hurricane, West Virginia, native, Hawthorne has been practicing as a registered dietitian in the Tri-State area since 1995, after completing her Bachelor of Science in Dietetics at Marshall University. She became a Certified Diabetes Educator in 2007.

Hawthorne has worked as a dietitian with various health care organizations in the region, including HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital, King’s Daughters Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital. She also worked as a dietitian/diabetes educator with the Chertow Diabetes Center from 2007 to 2013. Most recently, she served as a diabetes educator for Novo Nordisk Inc., providing diabetes education to health care professionals on such topics as diabetes self-care, meal planning, diabetes medicines and diabetes disease progression.

“I am passionate about helping individuals living with diabetes better understand how to make healthier lifestyle choices,” Hawthorne said.

Hawthorne replaces Gerry Bryant, RN, CDE, who had held the position since 2010 and retired from Marshall Health last month.

A physician referral is required prior to scheduling an appointment with a dietitian or a diabetes educator at the Chertow Diabetes Center at Marshall Internal Medicine, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital. It is located in the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center at 1249 15th Street in Huntington. For more information, call 304-691-1000.