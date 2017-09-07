Attorney General's Pilot Program brings new resources to fight opioid epidemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Carol Casto announced that a new attorney position has opened in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. The opening is for a 3-year term as an Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) assigned to the Violent Crime and Narcotics Section of the Criminal Division. This term position was created as part of the Attorney General’s pilot program to focus on opioid-related health care fraud and prosecute individuals that are contributing to the opioid epidemic.

The United States Attorney’s Office is a part of the Department of Justice, which enforces federal criminal and civil laws that protect life, liberty and the property of citizens. The United States Attorney’s Office currently has 62 employees, with the main office in Charleston and two staffed branch offices in Huntington and Beckley.

An appointment as an AUSA offers unique and challenging opportunities for highly-motivated attorneys to work on their own caseload and handle their own trials and appeals. Working in the Violent Crime and Narcotics Section of the Criminal Division, the AUSA will be part of a dedicated team helping to investigate and prosecute federal criminal cases and to prepare and argue appeals. Responsibilities will increase and assignments will become more complex as your training and experience progress. Occasional travel is required. Applicants must possess a J.D. degree and be an active member of the bar (any U.S. jurisdiction). In addition, applicants must possess superior oral and written communication skills as well as strong interpersonal skills, exhibit good judgment, and be able to function with minimal guidance in a highly demanding environment. The local rules of the district court require obtaining membership in the bar of West Virginia within one year of entry on duty. Veterans are encouraged to apply. Although there is no formal rating system for applying veterans’ preference to AUSA appointments, the Department of Justice considers veterans’ preference eligibility as a positive factor in attorney hiring. More information regarding the veterans’ preference may be found in the jobs announcement at https://my.usajobs.gov and on our website, https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdwv.

This is a temporary position not to exceed 3 years. The position will be based in the Charleston office, with a salary range from $60,210 - $141,275. Applications should be submitted online at https://my.usajobs.gov for job announcement number 17-WVS-10044349-AUSA (https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/PrintPreview/478848100). Applicants will have to create an account or log into an existing USAJOBS account. The deadline for submitting an application is 11:59 p.m. (EST), on September 15, 2017. Please contact Administrative Officer Robin Justice at (304) 345-2200 or Robin.Justice@usdoj.gov (link sends e-mail) if you have any questions. For more information on the Department of Justice and the United States Attorney’s Offices, visit http://www.justice.gov/careers.

