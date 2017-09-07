Most read
Campfire Stories at Twin Falls Resort State Park Captivate the Imagination in September 2017
Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 23:58 Updated 10 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
On Friday, Sept. 8, and Friday, Sept. 15, Stover will tell stories of local lore. During the annual Lumberjackin’ Bluegrassin’ Jamboree at Twin Falls Resort State Park on Sept. 22-23, Stover will be joined by Cully McCurdy for two additional storytelling dates. On Friday, Sept. 22, they’ll share lumberjack stories and lore, and on Saturday, Sept. 23, they’ll tell ghost stories of West Virginia and beyond.
“’Bugs’ draws a crowd. He’s memorable. He’s a character,” said Deana Cook, activities coordinator at Twin Falls. “He can weave a story that is mostly true or highly believable, and everyone has a great time.”
The campfire stories are open to the public at no cost. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. For more information about Twin Falls State Park, visit www.wvstateparks.com or call 304-294-4000.
