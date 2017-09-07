Campfire Stories at Twin Falls Resort State Park Captivate the Imagination in September 2017

 Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 23:58 Updated 10 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
MULLENS, W.Va. — Renowned storyteller David “Bugs” Stover will tell tall tales at Twin Falls State Park in Wyoming County four evenings during the month of September. Each event will start at 6:30 p.m. at the campfire circle beside the Twin Falls campfire store.

 

On Friday, Sept. 8, and Friday, Sept. 15, Stover will tell stories of local lore. During the annual Lumberjackin’ Bluegrassin’ Jamboree at Twin Falls Resort State Park on Sept. 22-23, Stover will be joined by Cully McCurdy for two additional storytelling dates. On Friday, Sept. 22, they’ll share lumberjack stories and lore, and on Saturday, Sept. 23, they’ll tell ghost stories of West Virginia and beyond.

 

“’Bugs’ draws a crowd. He’s memorable. He’s a character,” said Deana Cook, activities coordinator at Twin Falls. “He can weave a story that is mostly true or highly believable, and everyone has a great time.”

 

The campfire stories are open to the public at no cost. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. For more information about Twin Falls State Park, visit www.wvstateparks.com or call 304-294-4000.

