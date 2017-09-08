Haney Speaks at Guyan Country Club

Counter terrorism expert and author of "See Something, Say Nothing," Phillip Haney will speak at the Cabell County Republican Executive Committee Lincoln Day Dinner , Friday, Sept. 8, at the Guyan Country Club at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $60.

A reception will be held at 5:30 p.m.

While in demand until 2006 as an expert at connecting the dots, politics changed and he became the subject of "traumatic, humiliating, and life threatening" investigations which threatened his reputation.

For further details, tanneseecabellgop1@gmail.com.