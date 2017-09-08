Most read
- FLASHBACK IMAGE COLLECTION: The Making of We Are Marshall In Huntington
- Watchdog Group's GPS Trackers Find More Fake Electronics Recyclers Sending e-Waste to Asia
- Charleston woman sentenced to federal prison for crack distribution
- Huntington Council Meets Monday, Sept. 11
- Marshall faculty to convene Monday
- Miss Utah and Miss Texas Win Preliminary Awards on Wednesday September 6th, the First Night of "The 2018 Miss America Competition"
- UPDATED: Thief who Invaded Marshall Football Locker Room Turns Self in
- Performances of ‘Traditions’ to be available for the public this weekend
- Chilifest Celebrated Saturday at Pullman Square
- Cabell Midland Girls Varsity Soccer v. Spring Valley IMAGES
Pleasants, Grant, and Marion Counties See Most New Business Growth in August
Friday, September 8, 2017 - 00:27 Updated 9 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that the top three counties are Pleasants County with 1.94 percent business growth, Grant County with 1.83 percent business growth, and Marion County with 1.80 percent business growth. The number of business entities grew in Pleasants County from 206 to 210. Business entities in Grant County increased from 493 to 502. And the number of entities licensed to do business in Marion County increased in number from 2,225 to 2,265.
According to the WVSOS Business Statistics Database (BSD), 750 new businesses were incorporated or started in the state during the month of August 2017. However, the Business & Licensing Division reports a grand total of 983 new or foreign businesses, including corporations, registered to do business in West Virginia in August. Since Warner took office on January 16th, a total of 7,351 new business entities have registered with the Secretary of State’s Office.
To discover more information regarding business statistics in every county throughout West Virginia, go to http://apps.sos.wv.gov/business/BSD.