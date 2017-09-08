Pleasants, Grant, and Marion Counties See Most New Business Growth in August

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Three counties saw the most percentage growth in business registrations for August according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.





The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that the top three counties are Pleasants County with 1.94 percent business growth, Grant County with 1.83 percent business growth, and Marion County with 1.80 percent business growth. The number of business entities grew in Pleasants County from 206 to 210. Business entities in Grant County increased from 493 to 502. And the number of entities licensed to do business in Marion County increased in number from 2,225 to 2,265.



According to the WVSOS Business Statistics Database (BSD), 750 new businesses were incorporated or started in the state during the month of August 2017. However, the Business & Licensing Division reports a grand total of 983 new or foreign businesses, including corporations, registered to do business in West Virginia in August. Since Warner took office on January 16th, a total of 7,351 new business entities have registered with the Secretary of State’s Office.



