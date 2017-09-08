LIVEE ON STAGE

"Jack the Ripper" on stage in Charleston

 Friday, September 8, 2017 - 01:15 Updated 8 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

Show lineup for the week, beginning Fri Sept 8, 2017. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed. Break legs, everyone!


ONSTAGE THIS WEEK

"Jack the Ripper" (Play)
dedicated to those lost from mental illness
Fri Sept 8 at 8pm
Sat Sept 9 at 2pm and 8pm


Capitol Theater
123 Summers Street, Charleston, WV
Tickets $15
Seniors, Students (with valid student ID): $10
heylb.com

"Smoke on the Mountain" (Musical)
Jenny Wiley Theatre
Sept 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 19, 21, 22 and 23 at 7:30pm
Matinees Sept 10 and 17 at 3pm
Jenny Wiley Mainstage
Jenny Willey State Park, Pikeville, KY
$18 Adult / $13 Youth
1.877.CALLJWT

 

Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)
For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com

TRADITIONS

Marshall University Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center

Sept. 8, 9 @ 7:30 p.m.

*"Godspell" (Musical)
Southern Coalition for the Arts at the Alban Arts Center
originally scheduled for this weekend has been cancelled and may be rescheduled.
_____________________________
UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

"Seussical Kids" (Musical)
Paramount Players Kids
Thurs Sept 14 at 7:30pm
Paramount Arts Center
1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY
$5 +fees
paramountartscenter.com

"Princess Diana: The Musical" (Musical)
Paramount Players
Fri-Sat Sept 22-23 at 7:30pm
Paramount Arts Center
1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY
$20 Adult /$15 Student +fees
paramountartscenter.com

"Crimes of the Heart" (Play)
By Beth Henley
Directed by Jim Maggard
Ashland Community and Technical College Theatre (ACTC)
Thur-Sat Sept 28-30 at 7pm
JB Sowards Theatre
1400 College Drive Ashland, KY
Tickets: TBA

“The Odd Couple” (Play)
by Neil Simon
directed by Gene Anthony
Arts Resources for the Tri State (ARTS)
Fri-Sat Oct 13-14 at 8pm
Thurs-Sat Oct 19-21 at 8pm
ARTS Renaissance
900 8th St. Huntington, WV
General Admission $15 Show Only / $30 Dinner and show
Dinner menu: TBA. This venue cannot sell alcohol. However, you are welcome to bring a bottle of wine to enjoy with dinner.
artstristate.org

