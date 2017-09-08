"Jack the Ripper" on stage in Charleston

"Jack the Ripper" (Play) dedicated to those lost from mental illness Fri Sept 8 at 8pm Sat Sept 9 at 2pm and 8pm

Show lineup for the week, beginning Fri Sept 8, 2017. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed. Break legs, everyone!

Capitol Theater123 Summers Street, Charleston, WVTickets $15Seniors, Students (with valid student ID): $10

"Smoke on the Mountain" (Musical)

Jenny Wiley Theatre

Sept 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 19, 21, 22 and 23 at 7:30pm

Matinees Sept 10 and 17 at 3pm

Jenny Wiley Mainstage

Jenny Willey State Park, Pikeville, KY

$18 Adult / $13 Youth

1.877.CALLJWT

Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)

For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com

TRADITIONS

Marshall University Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center

Sept. 8, 9 @ 7:30 p.m.

*"Godspell" (Musical)

Southern Coalition for the Arts at the Alban Arts Center

originally scheduled for this weekend has been cancelled and may be rescheduled.

UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

"Seussical Kids" (Musical)

Paramount Players Kids

Thurs Sept 14 at 7:30pm

Paramount Arts Center

1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY

$5 +fees

paramountartscenter.com

"Princess Diana: The Musical" (Musical)

Paramount Players

Fri-Sat Sept 22-23 at 7:30pm

Paramount Arts Center

1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY

$20 Adult /$15 Student +fees

paramountartscenter.com

"Crimes of the Heart" (Play)

By Beth Henley

Directed by Jim Maggard

Ashland Community and Technical College Theatre (ACTC)

Thur-Sat Sept 28-30 at 7pm

JB Sowards Theatre

1400 College Drive Ashland, KY

Tickets: TBA

“The Odd Couple” (Play)

by Neil Simon

directed by Gene Anthony

Arts Resources for the Tri State (ARTS)

Fri-Sat Oct 13-14 at 8pm

Thurs-Sat Oct 19-21 at 8pm

ARTS Renaissance

900 8th St. Huntington, WV

General Admission $15 Show Only / $30 Dinner and show

Dinner menu: TBA. This venue cannot sell alcohol. However, you are welcome to bring a bottle of wine to enjoy with dinner.

artstristate.org