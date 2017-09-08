Stonewall Resort to Host Arnold Palmer Birthday Celebration Golf Event

ROANOKE, W.Va. — Stonewall Resort State Park will celebrate what would be golf legend and Stonewall Resort golf course designer Arnold Palmer’s 88th birthday this Sunday, Sept. 10, with a special golf event.

Palmer, whose career spanned more than six decades, is considered one of the greatest professional golfers in the sport’s history, having won 62 PGA titles during his career. Arnie’s Army, a charitable organization Palmer started to help children, along with Stonewall Resort will kick off the “Life Well Played” Challenge at the event.