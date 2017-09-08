Hepburn, Peck Flashback to "Roman Holiday"

Princess Ann (Audrey Hepburn) can't find the words to say goodbye to Joe (Gregory Peck), and gives him a goodbye kiss instead before she leaves. The clip is from "Roman Holiday", a Flashback Cinema, presentation on Sunday and Wednesday in select Marquee Cinemas showing at 3:30 and 7 p.m. 

FILM DESCRIPTION: Audrey Hepburn became a star with this film, in which she played Princess Anne, weary of protocol and anxious to have some fun before she is mummified by "affairs of state." On a diplomatic visit to Rome, Anne escapes her royal retainers and scampers incognito through the Eternal City. She happens to meet American journalist Joe Bradley (Gregory Peck), who, recognizing a hot news story, pretends that he doesn't recognize her and offers to give her a guided tour of Rome. Naturally, Joe hopes to get an exclusive interview, while his photographer pal Irving (Eddie Albert) attempts to sneak a photo. And just as naturally, Joe falls in love with her. Filmed on location in Rome, Roman Holiday garnered an Academy Award for the 24-year-old Hepburn; another Oscar went to the screenplay, credited to Ian McLellan Hunter and John Dighton but actually co-written by the blacklisted Dalton Trumbo. The 1987 TV movie remake with Catherine Oxenberg is best forgotten. CREDITS: TM & © Paramount (1953) Cast: Gregory Peck, Audrey Hepburn Director: William Wyler Producers: Robert Wyler, William Wyler, Lester Koenig Screenwriters: Ian McLellan Hunter, John Dighton, Dalton Trumbo

