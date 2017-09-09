Miss Louisiana and Miss Florida Win Preliminary Awards on Friday,

 Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 04:10 Updated 8 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti, Miss America 2017 Savvy Shields, and Miss Florida Sara Zeng
(Photo: The Miss America Organization/Bruce V. Boyajian)

Atlantic City, NJ (September 8, 2016) - During the third and final preliminary night for "The 2018 Miss America Competition" in Boardwalk Hall, Miss Louisiana, Laryssa Bonacquisti, was named Friday evenings preliminary Talent winner for her ventriloquist performance. Laryssa is now a double preliminary winner after her Thursday evening win for Lifestyle and Fitness. She will receive a $2,000 scholarship.

Also capturing the spotlight was Miss Florida, Sara Zeng, who was the preliminary Lifestyle and Fitness winner. Sara will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

Founded in 1921, the Miss America Organization is one of the nation’s leading advocates for women’s education and the largest provider of scholarship assistance to young women. The Miss America Organization and its state organizations make available millions in cash and in-kind scholarships annually. The Miss America Organization also provides young women with a vehicle to further their personal and professional goals and instills within them a spirit of community service through a variety of nationwide community-based programs.

Tamia Hardy Miss West Virginia
(Photo: The Miss America Organization/Bruce V. Boyajian)

 

Show Us Your Shoes Parade



The Miss America “Show Us Your Shoes Parade” will take place Saturday, September 9, 2017, rain or shine, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Step off is at 5:00 pm starting at New Jersey Avenue and ending at Albany Avenue. Limited seating available in front of Boardwalk Hall

To purchase tickets to “The 2018 Miss America Competition,” please visit: www.MissAmerica.org

