Miss Louisiana and Miss Florida Win Preliminary Awards on Friday,

Also capturing the spotlight was Miss Florida, Sara Zeng, who was the preliminary Lifestyle and Fitness winner. Sara will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
Founded in 1921, the Miss America Organization is one of the nation’s leading advocates for women’s education and the largest provider of scholarship assistance to young women. The Miss America Organization and its state organizations make available millions in cash and in-kind scholarships annually. The Miss America Organization also provides young women with a vehicle to further their personal and professional goals and instills within them a spirit of community service through a variety of nationwide community-based programs.
Show Us Your Shoes Parade
The Miss America “Show Us Your Shoes Parade” will take place Saturday, September 9, 2017, rain or shine, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Step off is at 5:00 pm starting at New Jersey Avenue and ending at Albany Avenue. Limited seating available in front of Boardwalk Hall
To purchase tickets to “The 2018 Miss America Competition,” please visit: www.MissAmerica.org