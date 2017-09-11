Most read
Tri State Youth Football Scores
D
Hur Ben Lewis 56 run (PAT Tyler Watkins run FAILED)
Bar Malachi Brown 2 run (PAT fumble FAILED)
Hur Lewis 27 run (PAT Watkins run FAILED)
C
Bar Cole Ferguson 6 run (PAT Beau Christopher run FAILED)
Bar Jacob Savage 44 run (PAT Landon Nida run FAILED)
Bar Nida 17 run (PAT fumble Failed)
Bar Ferguson 38 run (PAT Ferguson run FAILED)
Bar Savage 42 run (PAT Ferguson pass to Christopher GOOD)
B
Hur Landon Poniatowski 17 run (PAT Elijah Martin run FAILED)
Hur Brayden Nester 30 run (PAT Keegan Sack run FAILED)
Hur Sack 1 run (PAT Nester pass to Sack GOOD)
Bar Brock Fortner 60 run (PAT Brandon Moore run FAILED)
Hur Nester 19 run (PAT fumble Failed)
Hur Poniatowski 9 run (PAT Landon Taylor run GOOD)
A
Hur Jeremiah Riffle 65 run (PAT Gavin Piepiora run Good)
Hur Riffle 50 punt return (PAT Jacquia Long pass Lucas Rippetoe GOOD)
Hur Long 17 pass to Rippetoe (PAT Caleb Alford run GOOD)
Hur Riffle 63 run (PAT Long run GOOD)
Hur Alford 15 run (PAT Preston Fox run GOOD)
Hur Rippetoe 23 fumble recovery (PAT Daniel Spencer run GOOD)
-1-
Hur Long 12 pass to Rippetoe (PAT Long run GOOD)
Hur Alford 32 run (PAT Alford run GOOD)
Hur Alford 61 run (PAT pass to Brian Eddy GOOD)
Ceredo at Vinson
A Douglass Cammack 26 Vinson 6
B Ceredo Kenova 42 Vinson 0
C Ceredo Kenova 24 Vinson 0
D Ceredo Kenova 20 Vinson 12
D
Vin Jayvion Marcum 20 run (Pat failed)
Vin Gabe Chambers 30 run (Pat failed)
CK Mason Robertson 3 run (Pat failed)
CK Tucker Watts 60 run (Pat failed)
OT
CK Watts 20 run (Watts 20 run Pat good)
C
CK Mason Watts 24 run (Bray Booth run Pat good)
CK Booth 9 run (Booth run Pat good)
CK Dylan Urban 47 run (Braxton Brown run Pat good)
B
CK Ethan Null 27 run (Gavin Ward run Pat good)
CK Null 80 run (Dylan Robertson run Pat good)
CK Miguel Cain 1 run (Robertson Pat good)
CK Ward 28 run (Pat failed)
CK Ward 75 run (pat failed)
CK Robertson 10 run (Pat failed)
A
Douglass Cammack at Vinson
DC Curtis Jones fumble recovery (Pat failed)
Vin Nate Hammer punt return (Pat failed)
DC Colton Austin 54 pass from Colton Austin (Jones run Pat good)
DC Austin fumble recovery 30 run (Pat failed)
DC Jones 3 run (Pat failed)
Douglass Cammack-OPEN
Guyan Valley at Ona/Milton
A Guyan Valley 38 Ona 0
C Ona 34 Guyan Valley 8
D Ona 38 Guyan Valley 0
D
O/M Shull 65 run Snyder run Pat good)
O/M Shull 65 run (Snyder run good)
O/M Snyder 2 run (Pat failed)
-2-
O/M Wooden 65 run (Pat failed)
O/M Henry 54 run (Helton run Pat good)
C
O/M Sargent 53 run (Sargent run Pat good)
GV Johaim 25 run (Pat good)
O/M Sargent 64 run (Pat failed)
O/M Sargent 57 run (Pat failed)
O/M Sargent 66 run (Wing run Pat good)
O/M Sargent 25 run (pat failed)
A
GV Lucas 18 pass to L. Smith (Pat failed)
GV Lucas 42 pass to Smith (Pat failed)
GV Z Ramsey 48 run (E Porter run Pat good)
GV Smith 67 run (Pat failed)
GV Lucas 56 run (Pat failed)
GV Lucas 8 pass to Porter (Pat failed)
Huntington Hawks at Wayne
A Huntington 34 Wayne 0
B Huntington 28 Wayne 0
C Huntington 46 Wayne 0
D Huntington 34 Wayne 0
D
Htg M. Congleton 61 run
Htg D. Newsome 50 run (D. Edens run Pat good)
Htg C. Bompus-Scott 61 run
Htg D. Newsome 13 run (PAT good)
Htg D. Newsome 71 run
C
Htg L. Bompus –Scott 38 run (T. Lawson run Pat good)
Htg S. Terry 43 run (T. Lawson run Pat good)
Htg T. Lawson 44 run (J. Fleeman run Pat good)
Htg K. Faasavalu 40 Pass (M. Wiggins run Pat good)
Htg L. Bompus –Scott 35 run (T. Harrison run Pat good)
Htg S. Terry 46 run
B
Htg A. Scarberry 38 pass (E. Wilburn run Pat good)
Htg E. Terrell 37 fumble recovery
Htg E. Wilburn 65 run
Htg G. Arthur 5 run (T. Barber run Pat good)
A
Htg M. McNeely 85 run (A. Sturm run Pat good)
HtgA. Felder 19 pass (G. McFeely run Pat good)
-3-
Htg M. Tubbs 35 run
Htg A. Felder 25 run
Htg M. McNeely 19 run
Lawrence County – OPEN
Tolsia at Buffalo
A Buffalo 12 Tolsia 6
B Tolsia 40 Buffalo 0
C Buffalo 22 Tolsia 0
D Buffalo 30 Tolsia 0
D
Buf Caiden Lovejoy 42 run (Caiden Lovejoy run Pat good)
Buf Caiden Lovejoy 47 run (Austin Wellman pass from Caiden Lovejoy Pat good)
Buf Cashton Lovejoy 21 run (Grant McComas run Pat good)
Buf Caiden Lovejoy 71 run (run fail)
C
Buf Colten Caldwell 3 run (pass fail)
Buf Colten Caldwell (Logan Harris run Pat good)
Buf Colten Heck 14 run (Ezekiel Lewis run Pat good)
B
Tol Parker Watts 18 run (Cole Collie run Pat good)
Tol Parker Watt 31 run (Brayden Mollette run Pat good)
Tol Parker Watts 39 run (Cole Collie ruPat good)
Tol Cole Collie 3 run (Bradee Vance run Pat good)
Tol Brayden Mollette 5 Pass from Parker Watts (Brayden Mollette pass from Bradee Vance Pat good)
A
Buf Ryan Sowder 70 run (run fail)
Buf Zach Edwards 20 run (run rail)
Tol David Dingess 20 run (run fail)
SCHEDULE FOR SEPT. 16, 2017
BARBOUSVILLE -OPEN
BUFFALO at WAYNE
CEREDO KENOVA at LAWRENCE COUNTY
GUYAN VALLEY -OPEN
HURRICANE at HUNTINGTON
ONA/MILTON at DOUGLASS CAMMACK
VINSON at TOLSIA